LAWRENCE — Firefighters were praised for a "very aggressive attack" when a blaze ignited on the fifth floor of a Broadway building Monday evening.
The work of Group 3 firefighters, led by Deputy Chief John McInnis, contained the bulk of the fire to the fifth floor of 1-3 Broadway, a brick building for industrial and commercial uses, Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.
"They did a good job ... It was a great attack," said Moriarty. "We definitely saved the building."
Moriarty lauded McInnis, describing him as "again, an excellent incident commander."
The property sits at the corner of Canal Street right before the northern side of the Falls Bridge.
Traffic was tied up on the area while firefighters fought the fire and mutual aid crews came to Lawrence from surrounding towns and cities.
Initially, firefighters received reports people may have been trapped on the upper floors of the building. However, no one was found inside and no injuries were reported, he said.
Investigators on Tuesday determined the cause of the fire was accidental.
"A high intensity work light was left too close to combustible materials," Moriarty said.
A variety of city inspectors were also called to the building.
"We are going to make it safer than it was before," said Moriarty of the building, initially built in 1896.
A photo/film studio as well as a mechanic are both located in the building, he said.
Listed as a six-story, mill type industrial building, the property is currently valued at $2.3 million, according to city assessing records.
The property last sold on May 29, 2020 for $2.25 million. The owner is listed as Broadway Canal-1 LLC, according to the city records.
Moriarty described the property as a "very old mill building that has changed hands many times."
Mutual aid firefighters who responded both to the scene and to cover city stations included Andover, Haverhill, Methuen, North Andover, Lowell, Salem, New Hampshire, Dracut, Middleton and Tewksbury.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.