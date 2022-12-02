3-alarm fire displaces four families at Plaistow condo complex

PLAISTOW — A three-alarm fire at a condominium complex at 120 Newton Rd. on Thursday required 13 fire departments to help extinguish flames from a reported dryer fire.
Everyone in the condominiums' four units was able to make it out safely with no injuries, but all four families have been displaced.
Plaistow Fire Chief Chris Knutsen said his department was dispatched to the scene at 2:41 p.m.
Emergency reports from the condominium owner stated she was home at the time of the fire starting.
She reported she had recently used her dryer, emptying out the contents. She was alerted to the fire by her smoke detectors.
Knutsen said the owner tried extinguishing the flames with a fire extinguisher and then called 9-1-1.
The chief said the condo owner couldn't believe how fast the fire grew.
Neighboring fire departments including Atkinson, Hampstead, Salem, N.H, Sandown, Danville, Derry, Newton, Kingston and Haverhill also had units respond to the scene.
Three departments, including Windham, helped out at the fire station to cover for any other incoming calls.
Knutsen said it was one of the largest fires he'd seen in town this year.
It took 36 minutes to control the fire, with sustained winds making containment difficult.
“That hampers our suppression efforts because it's feeding the fire so much,” Knutsen said of the winds.
“We were showing 15 to 18 miles per hour sustained wind the entire time and then we had wind gust up to 35 miles per hour,” Knutsen said.
No civilians or firefighters were injured and a few cats were also rescued from the building. But the condominium where the fire originated is a complete property loss with fire, water and heat damage.
The neighboring condo sustained water damage and all four units had minor to moderate smoke damage, Knutsen said.