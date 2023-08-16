HAVERHILL — A two-alarm fire engulfed a detached garage, three boats and a recreational vehicle Sunday.
The Fire Department received a call about noon that there was a fire at 57 Woodrow Ave.
Fire Chief Robert O’Brien said the fire was “fast moving and intense” due to fuel stored nearby.
One boat was parked outside, two were inside, and the RV was parked outside near the garage, but all were destroyed, O’Brien said. The two-story garage had three bays.
The fire caused some damage inside the house, but firefighters managed to save the home, the chief said
The heat was so intense that a few windows facing the garage blew out.
A firefighter received minor injuries, but nobody living in the house was injured.
O’Brien said the department had the fire under control in about 20 to 30 minutes.
The fire was deemed accidental.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.