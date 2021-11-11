SALEM, N.H. — Two medical helicopters landed at Mary Queen of Peace Church on Wednesday night after a car crashed into a tree nearby on Pond Street.
Fire Department officials say extensive work was needed to remove three people at about 8:30 p.m.
A statement from the department says there was a “full squad response” to the scene.
The first person removed from the car was brought to Lawrence General Hospital and then flown to Beth Israel, officials said. The two others were flown directly to Lahey Hospital.
Salem police are investigating the crash.
Identities of those involved were not immediately made public.