HAVERHILL — Three city firefighters are under a 14-day quarantine as the circumstances involving this week's death of a worker at Cedar's Mediterranean Foods continue to be investigated.
Fire Chief William Laliberty said the firefighters are being isolated out of an “abundance of caution” and being monitored by the Fire Department's infection control officer and Haverhill's public health nurse, Mary Connolly.
The firefighters union said the quarantine became necessary due to “uncertainty” about details of the death. The man worked as a mixer on the second-shift salad line at Cedar's.
"We're doing everything we can to keep our firefighters safe because they're the first line of defense to keep our city healthy," union president Timothy Carroll said. "By quarantining three firefighters, we're protecting the other 90 firefighters from possible exposure. We want to make sure that when you reach out to us, we're there to take care of and help you."
Firefighters joined police and EMS personnel responding to Cedar's plant in the Ward Hill Business Park around 5 p.m. Wednesday for a medical emergency, Cedar's Chief Financial Officer Christopher Gaudette said. The emergency involved a worker who had just finished his lunch in the cafeteria and was walking back to the production area when he collapsed, Gaudette said.
He said the man was taken by ambulance to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen.
After the employee's death, a Facebook video surfaced in which a man speaking Spanish said an employee at Cedar's died of the coronavirus, that the company is putting profits above the safety of its workers, and called on elected officials to take notice.
Company officials, however, said that is not the case.
"On Thursday, we learned that this was not COVID-19 related," Gaudette said of the death.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the city's Health Department sent two inspectors to Cedar's two days in a row, and that no health or safety issues were found.
State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, said he had several conversations with Cedar's, the mayor and the state Department of Public Health.
"It’s evident that Cedar's has taken COVID-19 seriously and is following all public health protocols and guidance," Vargas said. "The folks over there really value their workers. We’ve stressed to the community that it’s important to get their information from verified and reliable sources."
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the workplace death on Wednesday and has opened an investigation, a spokesperson for the agency said.
This is a developing story. A compete report will appear in Saturday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune and at eagletribune.com.