NORTH ANDOVER — Three members of the Finance Committee were reappointed last week in a swearing-in ceremony at Town Hall.
Regina Kean, Denevan O'Connell and Dustin Silk committed themselves at the event to rejoining six other members on the committee, where appointments are for three years.
The Finance Committee reviews every detail of North Andover's budget and makes recommendations on warrant articles at Town Meeting, in addition to preparing an annual letter that reviews the town's financial health.
"The Finance Committee may be generally unknown and unheralded, but it is considerably consequential," said Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo, who is responsible for appointments to the Finance Committee. "As I have repeatedly stated, it is central to the best practice review, operation, and fiscal integrity of our community."
Kean works at Guidewire Software and previously worked for 20 years at Accenture, a global consulting firm. This is the second term on the Finance Committee for Kean, who has also served on North Andover's Select and Planning boards. Kean studied industrial and systems engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
This is also a second term on the Finance Committee for O'Connell, who directs state and local relations for Walgreens and previously served as director of legislative affairs for Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond.
O'Connell is a graduate of Providence College and has also served on North Andover's Community Preservation Committee, and on the Town Manager Search Committee.
Silk is a business operations analyst for software company Oracle, and has extensive experience in financial analysis and reporting. Silk was first appointed by DiSalvo in 2020, and graduated from Plymouth State University with a degree in finance before earning management certification at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell.
The other members on the Finance Committee are Christine Allen, Brianna Stetson, Ken Gray, Keith Chaney, Eva Pastor and Nancy Sarro.
DiSalvo said he credits this group with "dynamic change" in the way the Finance Committee operates, going beyond numbers to see the budget as an expression of policies outlined by the Select Board, and in the Finance Committee's own annual letter.
"The finance committee is looking to determine the efficacy of the investments we make, rather than just what we spend," DiSalvo said.
