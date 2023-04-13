LAWRENCE — Thirty Juniper Street residents — three times more than rescuers initially thought — were displaced by Wednesday afternoon's three-alarm fire that ravaged a multifamily home.
The 30 displaced people were placed temporarily in hotels in Andover and Tewksbury. Many did not live at 28-30 Juniper St., the triple decker destroyed by the blaze, but in neighboring homes, officials said.
The utilities to the adjacent multi-family homes were cut Wednesday evening so the charred remains of 28-30 Juniper St. could be razed, said Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
A giant pile of rubble was all that remained of the 28-30 Juniper St. Thursday.
Firefighters arrived on Juniper Street early Wednesday afternoon to find flames and heavy smoke pushing out of the third-floor porch and roof. Whipping, 30-mph winds under sunny skies also proved to be challenging.
Lawrence firefighters and mutual aid crews worked diligently to keep the fire contained to a single-building. Moriarty pointed to both the weather and the building style of many older homes in the city.
"In Lawrence we can have a big fire anytime. But in the windy season, it's bad for fighting any fire...We kept it to one building which was a pretty good feat," he said.
Built in 1900, the building has 4,100-square-feet of living space and is valued at $613,000, according to city assessing records.
One tenant suffered burns to her neck and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. Three firefighters were also hurt; one burned his neck, a second strained his shoulder and neck and a third reported a back issue, Moriarty said.
Firefighters also rescued a dog that was in a covered crate in a second floor of the burning house. When they uncovered the crate, they found the "terrified dog," he said.
"She was happy to see us. She just wanted to get out. You could tell she was very happy we came," Moriarty said.
Those displaced by fire were first taken to the senior center on Haverhill Street where they were assisted by city workers, the Red Cross and Heal Lawrence, a local non-profit that helps disaster victims.
Heal Lawrence is seeking donations and gift cards for the victims. Donations can be made to Heal Lawrence through "donate" tab on the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council's website, glcac.org. Gifts cards can be dropped at The Center at 155 Haverhill St.
Also, Heal Lawrence co-founder Juan "Manny" Gonzalez, a Lawrence firefighter, said he can pick up any checks or gift cards if needed. He can be reached directly at (978) 902-2336.
Moriarty praised the work of Lawrence firefighters and mutual aid crews that came from neighboring and area communities to assist.
He also lauded Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Nadeau, noting this was his first major fire since his recent promotion.
"He did a great job. He had a good plan and set up," the chief said.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Due to dry weather conditions and rising temperatures, the fire danger level in the state this week is considered extreme. Warnings have been issued about fires that could start and spread quickly and burn intensely.
The National Weather Service in Boston also said to expect west and southwest winds kicking up to 30 mph or more.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.