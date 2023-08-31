SALEM — It’s been 43 years since a Derry man was killed while working at the Fireside Motel.
Henry Travers, Jr. was found shot and killed on Aug. 30, 1980 at Fireside Motel in Salem, New Hampshire. He was 73 at the time of his death.
Travers was working as a night clerk at the motel on Route 28. The location has been turned into a Home Depot since the time of the crime.
This investigation is still being actively investigated by the New Hampshire State Police Cold Case Unit. They ask that anyone with information about this case contact them.
The Travers' killing isn't the only cold-case investigation outstanding in the area. Five unsolved Salem cases remain on the state Attorney General’s cold-case list:
William Dobens, 55, was found dead in his home at 7 South Policy St., Salem, on May 5, 2006. An autopsy revealed that he died as a result of a stab wound to the chest. Circumstances surrounding the case indicate that Dobens' death was suspicious;
Hai Bo "Paul" Lei, 26, of Boston, was found on the side of Hampstead Road in Salem on March 30, 1995. The victim was shot several times and strangled;
Melodie Stankiewicz, 27, of Cambridge, Mass., was found stabbed to death and floating in Captain’s Pond in Salem on June 30, 1975;
An unidentified white male was found on the side of Interstate 93 between the Pelham Road exit ramp and Rockingham Boulevard in Salem on Aug. 7, 1969. The victim was shot four times, twice in the head, once in the torso and once in the neck. The victim was between 28 and 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed about 225 pounds. The victim was in a state of decomposition when he was discovered by a road work crew in a water-filled pit on the side of the road.
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.