LAWRENCE — The five-alarm fire that displaced 16 residents on Bennington and Saratoga streets on Easter Sunday was caused by a cigarette that caught fire in a carport attached to the back at 14 Saratoga St., officials said Wednesday.
In a joint statement, Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, Fire Chief Brian Moriarty, Police Chief Roy Vasque and state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey underscored the importance of properly getting rid of smoking materials.
“It’s good that smokers go outdoors to smoke, but it is so important to properly dispose of smoking materials,” Moriarty said. “Use a metal can filled with water and sand. Don’t drop on the ground, in mulch or dried leaves or potted plants or mix with trash.”
According to fire officials, the fire spread to 19 Bennington St. and 12 Saratoga St. All three properties are destroyed.
The blaze also heavily damaged 16 Saratoga St., 21 Bennington St. and 23 Bennington St. A car and motorcycle were destroyed, the fire marshal’s office said. Damages are estimated at more than $1 million.
Twenty-six mutual aid companies from across Massachusetts and New Hampshire to assist Lawrence with fighting the fire.