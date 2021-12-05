SALEM, N.H. — An eventual focal point of Tuscan Village is taking shape after a beam-raising ceremony Friday.
New Hampshire Sen. Chuck Morse (R-Salem) and supportive locals joined Tuscan developer Joe Faro and his team for the milestone celebration.
According to plans, the spot where they gathered will be a 5-story building come Spring 2023.
It will include a 165-room Marriott hotel, 91 luxury apartments with private underground parking, 30,000 square feet of ground level retail space, a 12,000 square foot event and function facility, a 10,000 square foot Tuscan brands restaurant with extensive outdoor dining, a rooftop bar, and a pool and sundeck.
Prior to raising the beam, Morse stated, “We are moving into the downtown right now. This is the first building going up in the downtown. This is sending a symbol to the town of Salem that really does make a difference, the sense of community, thanks to Joe’s efforts.”
Faro praised Gov. Chris Sununu, legislators and locals for their support. He is thrilled, he said, “to reach this milestone on such a transformative and impactful mixed-use building in the heart of Tuscan Village.”
Since 2017, the Tuscan team has been developing the 170-acre property formerly occupied by Rockingham Park. Faro’s vision has been to transform it into a 4 million square foot mixed-used, regional destination.
Now, nearly five years after acquiring the land, two phases of the Tuscan Village project have taken shape, including well-known establishments — Massachusetts General Brigham, L.L. Bean, Nike, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn and more.
About 1.2 million square feet of the project is slated for a life science campus. Occupancy specifics of that space and some others remain unknown.
More information, including a full directory of stores, is available online at tuscanvillagesalem.com.