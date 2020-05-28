HAVERHILL — A fifth retail marijuana shop will be coming to the city if local and state officials approve a company’s proposal for the Ward Hill neighborhood.
A company called Frosty Nug plans to hold a virtual community outreach meeting Monday at 6 p.m. via Zoom to discuss a proposal to open a pot shop at 1181 Boston Road, Route 125, according to Frosty Nug President Mike Gettings.
The site is across from the Clean Machine car wash on Route 125 and just south of two restaurants — Duffy’s Diner and Joseph’s Trattoria.
The community outreach meeting, required by the state Cannabis Control Commission, is the first step a pot shop must take when proposing to move into a community. Such meetings are usually held in person, but due to the COVID-19 ban on public gatherings the Cannabis Control Commission is allowing Frosty Nug to conduct its meeting online.
“We’re very much interested in being a part of a community that supports us,’’ Gettings said of his company, which wants to put the pot shop on property that includes a used car lot on Route 125. “We want to have robust community engagement. We’ve been out and about, introducing ourselves to neighbors.”
Podiatrist Dr. Kristyn Pistone of Haverhill is the group’s link to the city and plans to serve as Frosty Nug’s chief marketing officer, according to the company. Architect Matt Juros of the local Fishbrook Design Studio is designing the Frosty Nug shop, following through on a site plan drawn up by developer Stephen Stapinski. Frosty Nug is represented by Attorney Michael Migliori of Haverhill.
Migliori and Juros, who also designed the Mellow Fellows retail marijuana shop, one of four other such businesses moving into Haverhill, are expected to answer questions during Monday’s virtual meeting. Mellow Fellows, which received its permit last summer amid much neighborhood opposition, is one of four other pot shops approved for Haverhill. Mellow Fellows plans to eventually open at 330 Amesbury Road, the old Seafood Etc. restaurant next to Interstate 495.
Topics to be addressed at Monday’s virtual community meeting include security and traffic mitigation, Gettings said.
Gettings said an initial traffic assessment has been done by the Vanasse & Associates company, which recommended a stop sign be put on the pot shop property to guide drivers before they pull out onto busy Route 125. Twenty-two customer parking spots would be available on-site, Gettings said.
Frosty Nug would conduct business by appointment only the first three weeks the shop is open, Gettings said.
Frosty Nug previously proposed a pot shop on Rantoul Street in Beverly in spring 2019, but did not move forward with that project, Gettings said. The shop in Haverhill would be the company’s first marijuana retail business.
So far, Haverhill has issued licenses for four marijuana retail shops to do business in the city: Mellow Fellows, the Stem shop on Washington Street, CNA Stores on River Street, and Full Harvest Moonz off Route 125 next to the Plaistow line.
Here’s how to participate in Monday’s 6 p.m. Zoom meeting on the Frosty Nug proposal: If using Zoom software, enter Webinar ID 864 8775 2348 or dial 312-626-6799 and enter Webinar ID 864 8775 2348. Please submit any questions to mike@thefrostynug.com.