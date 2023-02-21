LAWRENCE — Given the option of keeping $100 for himself, or using it to do good, 6-year-old William Keenliside of Pelham made an inspiring choice.
Invited on stage at a Recycled Percussion concert held in Southern New Hampshire, and facing an audience of hundreds, William’s immediate reply was to spend the money to help feed people he may never meet. William is the son of Matt and Alissa Keenliside of Pelham.
The leader of Recycled Percussion had chosen a child from the audience and performed a magic trick, revealing the $100 and asking William if he wanted to keep it or donate it to a good cause.
The boy's family supported him with a trip to the grocery store and guidance in cooking and baking. The outcome was a breakfast of egg casserole and blueberry muffins to feed breakfast guests at the Lazarus House Soup Kitchen in Lawrence.
Granted permission for late arrival to school, William delivered the breakfast himself and toured the Soup Kitchen, learning how many people he would bless with this efforts. His additional funds purchased supplies for the Lazarus House Food Pantry, which serves over 1,300 families each Wednesday. William was accompanied by Pastor Carlos Jauhola-Straight of the First Congregational Church of Pelham, who congratulated the young man on his inspirational actions.
Energy and Environmental Breakfast and Lunch events planned
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Energy and Environmental Breakfast and Lunch Forums during its Spring Expo, Wednesday, April 5, at the Phoenician Restaurant, 12 Alpha St. The breakfast forum is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and features Rebecca Tepper, Massachusetts Secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. Includes a continental breakfast. Free for members and $10 for future members.
The Spring Business Expo Lunch, from noon to 1:15 p.m. and will feature Yvonne Hao, Massachusetts Secretary of the Executive Office of Economic Development. Includes a hot, plated lunch. Cost is $30 for members and $50 for future members.
To register or for more information, visit merrimackvalleychamberofcommerce.com or call 978-686-0900.
North Andover native to hold annual Alzheimer’s benefit concert
CHELMSFORD — The 12th annual “A Night on the Edge!” concert will be held Saturday, March 18, at the Chelmsford Elks Hall, 300 Littleton Road, to benefit Alzheimer’s Foundation of America programs.
The concert starts at 7 p.m. and will be hosted by North Andover native Michelle Canning and her Michelle Canning Band. The show will honor her grandfather who lived with Alzheimer’s.
Tickets can purchased at michellecanning.net. Those who cannot attend, but would like to make a donation can do so at the same website or at alzfdn.org/donate.
Tribute to Women nominations accepted
ANDOVER — The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts is seeking nominations of women who have made a difference in their work and community. Nominations will be accepted through March 3. Nominate a remarkable woman today by visiting online at ywcanema.org/tribute or by sending nominations to the YWCA, Attention: Eunice Zeigler, 38 Lawrence St., Lawrence, MA 01840.
The 2023 Tribute to Women Awards Luncheon will be held Wednesday, May 17, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Andover Country Club.
The women who are honored come from all walks of life and make a variety of contributions but all are remarkable in their own way. Since 1983, the YWCA’s Tribute to Women awards luncheon has recognized over 1,200 Merrimack Valley and North Shore women leaders from business and community organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.