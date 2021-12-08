HAVERHILL — The victim of a crash that happened early Sunday evening at the intersection of Smiley Avenue and Main Street, has been identified as Kathleen Roy, 62, of Haverhill.
Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O’Brien said his department was notified about 6 p.m. of a crash and dispatched Engine 2 from the 16th Avenue Fire Station along with Rescue 1 from Water Street and a deputy chief in Car 2.
He said firefighters found the driver of a sport utility vehicle, now identified as Roy, trapped inside. All crews worked to extricate the woman, who was treated at the scene by Haverhill firefighters and Trinity EMS.
O'Brien said Roy had exited Smiley Avenue and had turned onto Main Street when the crash occurred.
The driver and passenger of a minivan that had collided with the victim's vehicle were uninjured.
Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, said on Tuesday that Roy's next of kin had been notified of the woman's death.
Kimball said Roy was initially transported to Merrimack Valley Hospital in Haverhill then airlifted to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, where she was pronounced dead.
According to Police Deputy Chief Stephen Doherty, no arrests had been made or citations issued as of Tuesday afternoon.