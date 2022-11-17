HAVERHILL — It’s not unusual these days to see a senior citizen jogging down a street, playing a sport like tennis or pickleball or working out in the gym. But how often do you see a 63-year-old man slugging it out in a boxing ring with someone a third his age?
Meet Frank Pallaria Jr.
“When I’m sparring I wear headgear and use 16-ounce gloves and a mouthpiece, which can help soften the blows but it still hurts,” he said. “I’m sore all the time but I get used to it.”
A lifelong resident of the city, Pallaria trains at Haverhill Downtown Boxing on Locust Street under the tutelage of trainer Ray Hebert.
“He came in one day a few years ago and started boxing,” Hebert said. “Since then he’s been here almost every night working out, sparring and helping the young kids learn the sport. He works with them on the speed bag, the heavy bag, and with jumping rope, which is not that easy to learn.”
When Pallaria first stepped through the doors of Haverhill Downtown Boxing he thought he’d be honing his boxing skills and had no idea of how valuable of an asset he’d become to the nonprofit club and its focus on helping inner-city kids stay on track with their lives.
“He doesn’t realize how much he’s doing for these kids,” Hebert said. “He’s become a trainer and a mentor to them.”
Pallaria says he loves working with the club’s young boxers, including some of the tougher kids who look up to him.
“I keep an eye on them and help get them equipment, or a meal,” he said. “Ray keeps a lot of kids off the street as a lot of them are from broken families — and some get into trouble so we work with them. We take them out for breakfast sometimes and we go running as a group. I’m basically mimicking Ray as he’s incredible with kids.”
Jonathan Pramas, 51, a city fire inspector and a coach for USA Boxing, has volunteered at the club for six years and has seen many cases of kids who were on the wrong path change their attitude after joining the club.
“We build their confidence, especially the girls as they’re like new people after six months,” he said. “Frankie is a big part of this. He takes the kids out to eat and goes running with them. He’s a huge part of this place.”
Pallaria played football for Central Catholic High School in the mid-1970s, got married at age 24 and raised a family in Haverhill. He works as a pharmacist in Andover and he and his wife Jody, a retired Haverhill teacher, recently moved to Atkinson, where other family members live.
“When I was 20 I was hanging around the Haverhill YMCA with Fletcher Carter, who ran a boxing program,” he said. “I boxed for a few years then got away from it when I got married. But I’ve always loved boxing and hitting the bag. It’s a passion for me.”
Three and a half years ago Pallaria attended a fight at the Castleton in Windham, where he met Hebert.
The wheels in Pallaria’s head started turning and the desire to return to the ring had him in its grip.
“I asked if he takes older guys and he said absolutely, so I started boxing again and it’s been great,” Pallaria said.
When he entered Haverhill Downtown Boxing for the first time, it was like bring greeted by family as Hebert’s son, Rocky Hebert, a former golden gloves boxer, made him feel right at home, although club members assumed he was escorting a much younger boxer.
“They thought I was bringing a kid with me and wondered who is this old guy?” Pallaria said. “It’s really a family here and it’s kind of like you get the bug and you want to keep going.”
As he progressed in boxing, Pallaria signed up for two matches in the “masters” category. One in Houston in March of 2021, where he broke his opponents ribs but got knocked to the floor and lost on points; and, one in Las Vegas in September of last year.
“I was doing pretty well then my feet got twisted and my gloves hit the floor and they called a standing eight count. I got back up but lost on points.”
At just 5-feet 7-inches and 155 pounds, Pallaria says he’s comfortable sparring with 22-year-old, 5-foot, 10-inch professional boxer Nicky Tejeda.
“I’ll do a few rounds that can get pretty intense and exhausting, then Nicky will go 10 more rounds with other guys at the club,” Pallaria said.
He says he’s hopelessly drawn to the boxing ring and often brings his sister Lisa Pallaria, 55, who trains to keep fit but doesn’t spar.
Hebert says there aren’t many people Pallaria’s age training at a boxing gym.
“I’ve been to almost every gym in New England in my life and I rarely see anyone his age,” Hebert said.
Pallaria said his friends think he’s crazy.
“I tell them I’m just doing my thing and that I’m just consumed by the sport,” Pallaria said. “Anyone can hit the bag, but a lot of people don’t like getting hit in the ring ... I can take it ... and when I spar with Nicky he can knock me out at any time, but he doesn’t.”
