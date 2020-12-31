The governors of the six New England states and New Jersey have extended a prohibition on interstate youth hockey through the end of January.
The governors took the action because of coronavirus outbreaks associated with youth hockey activities.
In a news release late Wednesday, the governors of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Jersey said the prohibition, which had been set to expire Thursday, would be extended through Jan. 31.
The prohibition applies to all public and private schools and youth hockey leagues. It will be reevaluated as public health conditions warrant.
The prohibition does not affect interstate collegiate, professional or U.S. national team hockey.
In Vermont, the order does not affect rules that allow limited youth leagues and school-based sports programs within the state for people 19 and younger.
___
VERMONT
Officials are concerned about the reduction in the number of vaccines Vermont will receive from the federal government next week.
The state is expected to get a total of 7,800 doses of a combination of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines next week, rather than the 11,000 doses it had expected, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said Thursday during the governor’s biweekly virus briefing.
The reduction “can eventually have an impact on our overall vaccination timeline,” he said.
The state is contacting the federal government to see how the allocations can be increased to at least 11,700 doses a week, he said.
“This is at the federal level, and we're really trying to understand what is going on. You can't have a program where there's no predictability in what you're getting and then you get cut from one week to the next,” Smith said.
As of Wednesday night, nearly 14,000 Vermonters had been vaccinated, Smith said. By Thursday, residents at 21 of the state's 37 skilled nursing facilities will have received the first dose of the vaccine, he said.
Six staffers at the Vermont Veteran's Home in Bennington have tested positive for the virus, Smith said. Facility-wide PCR testing was happening Thursday and will continue twice a week for the near future, he said.
___
RHODE ISLAND
A Rhode Island lawmaker said she has tested positive for COVID-19.
State Rep. Grace Diaz, D-Providence, said in a video posted on her Facebook page Wednesday she was being treated at the hospital, but in an update Thursday said she has returned home.
She urged Rhode Islanders to avoid large holiday gatherings.
“This is serious. I got COVID,” Diaz said. “Please don’t go out. Don’t celebrate. Stay home."
She said she does not know how she contracted the disease since she has been staying at home to care for her 91-year-old mother.
___
CONNECTICUT
The Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled that many of Gov. Ned Lamont’s shutdown orders related to the coronavirus pandemic are constitutional, thwarting a challenge from a pub owner.
Justices on Thursday rejected claims the Democratic governor is exceeding his legal authority in ordering the closing of bars and restricting certain other business activity in efforts to curb the spread of the virus.
Kristine Casey, who runs Casey’s Irish Pub in Milford, sued Lamont, saying he exceeded his authority and asked that his orders be blocked.
The Supreme Court disagreed and said the governor is charged with protecting the health and safety of citizens.