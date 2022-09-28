HAVERHILL — Authorities say a 79-year-old Haverhill woman has died after being struck by a car in the area of Winter and Locust streets Monday, Sept. 26.
Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, said the woman, a pedestrian, was struck around 8:47 p.m. by a 2009 Volkswagon Jetta and was initially transported to Lawrence General Hospital before being then transferred to Tufts Medical Center, where she later died.
Kimball said the case in under investigation by Haverhill Police and the State Police and that charges have not been issued as of this time. Kimball said there is no estimate as of when that investigation will be complete. No other information is being released at this time, she said.
