National Grid is reporting a power outage that began at 1:10 p.m. Monday and affects 864 customers in the South Lawrence, Andover and North Andover areas.
The outage stretches from the Colonial Heights area of Lawrence, along Route 114 including Waverly Road in North Andover, and the High Street and Elm Street areas of Andover.
Shoppers at the Market Basket on Route 114 reported traffic lights are out and that police are directing traffic in that area.
Power is estimated to be restored by 3:15 p.m., according to the National Grid power outage map.
Information as to what caused the outage was not immediately available in time for this report.
