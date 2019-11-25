SALEM, N.H. — It took nearly 16 hours and half a mile of lights to illuminate the 40-foot-tall tree in Salem Town Common, contractor Joe Turner said.
The decorated tree will be lit with 2,400 lights, said Turner, who was charged with making this happen. The 66th annual tree lighting ceremony will be Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. It’s put on by the Lions Club and the Salem Historical Society.
Santa plans to visit to celebrate the special occasion. Refreshments will be served at the town museum after the lighting.
– Madeline Hughes, staff writer