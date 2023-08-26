LAWRENCE — Domenic Messina wears a white golf shirt with a Saint Alfio Society emblem over his heart as he stands outside the Holy Rosary Shrine.
Here, he and others direct prayers to three saints, martyred brothers killed in the 3rd century, Christianity’s early years.
Messina has been chasing the saints most his life — Alfio, Filadelfo and Cirino.
His passion pursuit stirs at the core of the Saint Alfio Society and inspires its annual Feast of the Three Saints, a Labor Day weekend celebration with added significance in 2023, its 100th anniversary.
On Sunday, Sept. 3, Messina will reflect on the Feast and the past year in his allotted minutes at the Sunday Mass on the Feast’s last day, as he traditionally does.
He’s unfailingly upbeat in his person and will likely bring himself to quiet tears in the Holy Rosary Shrine thinking about the Saint Alfio Society and its members past and present — and the 12 new ones being awarded their sashes at this service.
He’ll reflect on the society’s charitable, personal and spiritual connections.
He’ll then lead three chants, “Viva Saint Alfio, Viva Saint Alfio, Viva Saint Alfio.”
For now, though, on a late afternoon a little more than a week out from the 100th Feast, Messina visits the corner of Common and Union streets, the heart of the feast and once an Italian enclave.
It’s here, 20 Common St., where the 170-member St. Alfio Society headquarters and chapel stand.
Here, in the parking lot, where the big white tent will be staked and Italian sausages and pasta and lots more served.
Where old neighborhood friends will meet and greet and remember old times after years of not seeing each other.
Here, at the Holy Rosary Shrine, where the Sunday Mass takes place and the three saints begin their weekend processions through Lawrence streets.
From here crowds will hear confetti blasts and music and chants and see a torch parade’s light brighten darkness at summer’s last hurrah.
But there is more.
“As much as this anniversary is about bells, music, food and fireworks, it is more about the history of thousands of people devoted to St. Alfio in a way that makes their lives more fulfilled,” says Messina, 62.
Chasing the saints
He grew up in North Andover, graduating high school there in 1979 and Merrimack College in 1983, and then moving on to a successful business career with Peabody Supply, a plumbing supply company.
His father came from Sicily and lived in Lawrence’s Union and Common streets neighborhood.
His mother was born in Lawrence but her family is originally from Sicily, home to the Three Saints and their martyrdom.
As a kid, Domenic Messina hated going to the feast with his family. The fireworks and commotion made him sick to his stomach. But a funny thing happened on the way to adolescence and adulthood.
He started chasing the saints.
He has been chasing them for 50 years. When he was 13, and for the next 26 years, he traveled to suburban Philadelphia, to a smaller feast started by a Lawrencian in the 1960s, Father Salvatore Bonacorsi, a celebration based on the Lawrence tradition.
Messina helped with the event, by the St. Alfio Society of Chester Springs, and with the upkeep of the feast chapel until the group dissolved, in 2019.
Messina drove there in his pick-up with another St. Alfio Society of Lawrence member, Peter Messina, no relation. In the chapel they gathered the three saint statues, hand-carved in Italy by a prominent artist, put them in the back of the truck.
They now stand in the Lawrence chapel at the Saint Alfio Society building, on the other side of the Holy Rosary parking lot.
Many trips to Sicily
As an adult, Domenic traveled to Sicily 15 times to celebrate the saints at feasts in early May in towns on the side of the volcanic Mount Etna.
It’s a live volcano, one of the world’s most active, and erupted with smoke and ash in late May. A month ago, people gathered to watch a strange phenomena, smoke rings rising from a vent.
The feasts in the towns in this area are the ones upon which Lawrence immigrants based their tradition starting in 1923.
Domenic not only visits the Sicilian feasts. He has befriended the organizers. He has pulled procession carriages bearing saint statues over roads in Trescastagni and Lentini and elsewhere on Sicily’s east coast.
Meanwhile, this day, outside Holy Rosary, after having prayed to the saints, Messina looks up at the wooden St. Alfio sign he made more than 30 years ago. Its white-painted wooden letters replicate a St. Alfio sign he saw in Sicily.
“I can’t believe it is still standing,” he says.
He walks around the corner into the parking lot, sees two feast friends in a red van, Norman and Connie MacQuarrie, of Pelham, and hollers to them.
“Your grandson is going to be Saint Alfio,” Messina says.
“What do you mean, Saint Alfio?” Connie says.
A new tradition
Messina explains how in Brooklyn, where his daughter, Francesca, lives, feast organizers have little kids dress up as Alfio, Filadelfo and Cirino.
The tradition comes to Lawrence in 2023. Connie and Norman’s grandchild Hunter will be dressed as Saint Alfio at the Sunday Mass service.
Connie’s feast memories take her back to childhood.
In her mind’s eye she’s at her grandmother’s house on Newbury Street and hearing fireworks. The booms signal the feast’s start, and she’s running down to the church to join the fun.
The Labor Day weekend tradition means memories, good memories.
“The three saints always help us,” Norman says.
“Oh, we pray to them and they have done many miracles for us,” Connie says.
Messina says his life has been transformed by the saints. They’ve brought solace and joy.
He believes faith, which the saints represent, has sustained and guided the St. Alfio Society through 100 years.
The last 100 years have seen great violence and suffering worldwide. Organized religion has slipped in its influence over many people’s lives. Still, faith remains here, arising from the examples set by the three saints more than 17 centuries ago.
History of the saints
According to Greek and Latin accounts, scribed in the Middle Ages by monks and other scholars drawing upon sources that no longer exist, the three young brothers refused to renounce their belief in Christianity.
They refused the demands of an imperial court, a Sicilian governor, and Roman soldiers to renounce their faith, according to the story.
The Romans tied 22-year-old Alfio to a post and tore out his tongue as he was the most outspoken of the three. Filadelfo, 21-years-old, was burned on a gridiron and Cirino, only 19, was thrown into a cauldron of boiling oil.
Their courage, devotion and humility have been handed down to the faithful in the form of charity and care, Messina says.
“We take that humility and faith and turn it into a feeling of getting and giving love at 20 Common St.,” Messina says.
Upstairs at 20 Common, as the society leadership joked and picked through the punch list of things to do before the feast takes flight for the 100th time, organizer Alfred LaSpina said the saints’ presence grows as faith in them increases.
“I personally have had an experience,” he said. “I know their presence and their intercession.”
He says the mission is to pass the positivity forward to others.
Feast co-chair Wayne Peters says Messina has been a strong example for others in the society.
“His passion for the saints is unwithering,” Peters said.
