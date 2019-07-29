METHUEN — Some areas of the Methuen Rail Trail need to be scrubbed clean of colorful vandalism before a grand opening date is set.
The cleanup is happening this week thanks to a partnership between city officials, the Essex County Sheriff's Department and a couple inmates set to be released in the coming months.
Their focus is near the depot, where the concrete walls of an overpass has been marred for years by layer after layer of fresh spray paint.
Mayor James Jajuga and Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger made their way down a stretch of the paved trail Monday morning, discussing how graffiti is the start of a downward trend.
"It's quality of life," Coppinger said. "When people see graffiti, it doesn't speak well to how the area is cared for. It leads to more crime and other problems."
Jajuga made clear, "We're not going to tolerate it in Methuen."
The mayor said he has heard from locals thrilled to walk, bike, jog and roller blade on the new 2.4-mile trail that stretches through the heart of the city from Lawrence to Salem, New Hampshire. It eases any apprehension about the vandalism becoming a recurring trend, he said.
Monday, a truck rigged to power-washing devices helped pummel the wall with a mix of baking soda and water, sending chunks of the plastered words and symbols flying.
The graffiti's impact to the $1.5-million, state-funded Rail Trail project was realized during a recent patrol by city Health Inspector Bill DePardo, police Chief Joseph Solomon, Department of Public Works Director Daryl Laurenza and Conservation Commission member Joseph Giarruso.
"We saw mostly litter, debris and this graffiti," DePardo said. "It's mostly kids fooling around but it's a real problem."
Police will be taking notice of activity on the Rail Trail, he said.
A date for the Rail Trail's grand opening has not been set, but officials expect it to happen soon.