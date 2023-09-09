LONDONDERRY — Firefighters for the last 22 years have honored those who died on 9/11 in many ways, including climbing 110 flights of stairs, the same number of flights as in the Twin Towers, in what’s come to be known as The Memorial Stair Climb.
This year, firefighters from Londonderry’s department will be donning their full equipment and joining others in honoring those who perished while trying to save lives.
Valentina Shubina, a Londonderry firefighter, said she wants to make the department’s participation an annual tradition. She’s the team captain for this year’s climb, and she’s participated a few times before.
“The big point of the climb, the way I see it, is you start as a team and you complete as a team,” Shubina said. “It’s about completing [the climb] together, not about the race.”
There’s a big emphasis on the camaraderie and brotherhood of firefighters during the event, Shubina said. To her, this is not just a memorial or a team-building exercise, but also, to some degree, a sacred experience.
Before the climb begins, there is a short ceremony and moment of silence. Each person climbing is given the name of a firefighter who died to carry with them up the stairs.
“There is a big spiritual connection to the event itself,” Shubina said. “You carry that name with you. The hardest part is knowing that person lost their life during 9/11 and that there’s a family connected to it. “
The New Hampshire climbers won’t be scaling a 110-story building, but rather climbing the equivalent at Delta Dental Stadium, 1 Line Drive, Manchester, and will start when the World Trade Center was first struck, at 8:50 a.m.
There’s a whole intricate map of their route, but basically they’re going to climb up and down the bleachers and then up and through the balcony seating as well.
The participating firefighters will dress in full gear that first responders wore during the collapse of the Twin Towers, Shubina said. She won’t be wearing a jacket, however, because her 4-year-old son wanted to participate, and she’ll be carrying him on her back during the climb.
Firefighters will be carrying air tanks, even though they won’t be using them. Shubina said her team will have hours to complete the climb, with significantly better conditions and the ability to take breaks, compared to the torturous path of the 9/11 responders.
During the climb, Shubina said that bells will toll — the first when the South tower fell, the second when the North fell — as a reminder of the short amount of time the firefighters had to rescue survivors.
“They had to keep going until everything collapsed, and knowing they went into that situation that was so unsafe, there’s a lot that goes along with it,” Shubina said. “It’s just a pure sacrifice.”
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com
