A crisis unfolds: Fear, upheaval and uncertainty amid the harsh realities of a pandemic
By Terry Date
tdate@eagletribune.com
4 min to read
One month and two days have passed since Gov. Charlie Baker put daily life in a bubble to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu did the same three days later.
That meant all but essential employees were asked to stay home. Parents would need to help their school-aged children shift to online learning. Grocery store trips would be scarce. Most services — church, 12-step meetings, mental health counseling and so many more — would take place over the internet. There would be no outings to restaurants and bars, and soon thereafter none to many beaches and parks.
Streets grew empty, faces became shrouded in masks, and fear the norm.
The gravity of the calamity and the realization of the amount of time this crisis could go on dawned gradually on many people. Sight adjusts slowly to darkness.
COVID-19, however, spreads rapidly, as the government, health care system and everyday people struggle to adapt.
1 of 87
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Students Andover High School exit school March 13 and get on buses to go home. Schools initially were to be closed for two weeks, but now will be until at least September in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire. 3/13/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo The sign outside of Sacred Hearts School in Bradford reads "stay safe be healthy" after it was announced by the Archdiocese of Boston that Catholic Church services would be suspended March 13. 3/14/20
Tim Jean
CARL RUSSO/Staff photo Hand sanitizer greets parishioners before holy water in the lower church of Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church in Lawrence. Statues of the Three Saints, from left, Saint Filadelfo, Saint Alfio and Saint Cirino are seen in the background. The saints are honored every Labor Day weekend during the Feast of the Three Saints. Around 25 parishioners attended what was the third and final Stations of the Cross service for now on Friday night because of the coronavirus. The Boston Archdiocese suspended all daily and Sunday masses starting Saturday, March 14 for cautionary reasons. 3/13/2020
Carl Russo
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Medical staff look out from a tent set up outside Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill to provide drive-up testing for COVID-19 on March 16. 3/16/2020
Michael Springer
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Signs in the foyer of the Emergency Department at Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill warn visitors not to enter if they're traveled outside the country in the last 14 day. 3/16/2020
Michael Springer
MADELINE HUGHES/Staff photo. There was no toilet paper and only a few boxes of tissues remained at the Londonderry Hannaford store after customers stocked up in preparation for a possible quarantine or other restrictions related to the corornavirus outbreak. 3/13/20
MADELINE HUGHES/Staff photo Cleaning supplies were in sharp demand at the Andover Stop & Shop. 3/12/20
MADELINE HUGHES/Staff Photo Toilet paper was in short supply at Market Basket in Salem Thursday. Stores around the region were trying to keep up with the demand for hand sanitizer, paper towels, toilet paper and other staples. 3/12/20
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Donna Simard, right, kitchen manager at the Consentino Middle School in Haverhill, serves free bagged meals to children. Schools around the region began providing meals to children to fill the nutritional void caused by the cancellation of school due to COVID-19. 3/16/2020
Michael Springer
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo. A video camera records as the Rev. Dana Allen Walsh, pastor of South Church in Andover, leads a livestream worship service in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Parishioners were asked to stay home and watch the service on their computers and phones. 3/15/2020
Michael Springer
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo. Wayne Taylor of Lawrence holds his St. Patrick's Day lunch -- a corned beef sandwich to go -- at an otherwise deserted J. Brian's Pub and Grille on Tuesday in Lawrence. The restaurant, like most that cannot service dine-in food due to the coronavirus, is offering its patrons a reduced menu of meals to go. 3/17/2020
Michael Springer
TIM JEAN/Staff pho.to Kelly Meile, owner of Steampunk Station restaurant in Bradford, waits for customers to either show up or call ahead now that he can only serve take out. Steampunk pivoted from sit down to takeout and delivery meals following Gov. Baker's order amid the Coronavirus. 3/17/20
Tim Jean
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo. Michael Oullette looks out from the empty dining room of his restaurant, Michael's Flatbread Pizza, in Salem, New Hampshire. The business is still open for take-out orders, but the dining room and bar are closed. 3/18/2020
Michael Springer
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo. Brian DeSimone with some of the free food items on offer in front of his home at 12 North Main Street in Derry, New Hampshire. 3/18/2020
Michael Springer
TIM JEAN/Staff photo. Principal Maureen Gray of Pentucket Lake Elementary School in Haverhill records her morning announcements for students and sends them out as a robocall during the coronavirus school closure.3/18/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo. An employee wears disposable gloves as she wipes down the credit card scanner at the Soleil Salon and Spa in Windham. 3/18/20
Tim Jean
Live streaming a special version of "Name That Tune" on the Andover Youth Services Instagram page is Tony Lombardi, left, as contestant Neil Callahan ponders an answer.
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo. Kathryn Forina, executive assistant with the town of Andover, looks out the door at Town Hall, which closed to the public due to COVID-19. 3/19/20
Michael Springer
TIM JEAN/Staff photo A sign asks to only take six toilet paper rolls at the Central Plaza Market Basket in Haverhill as seniors took advantage of the early shopping hours. 3/19/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo. Workers from Lawrence General Hospital facilities operations set up tents to provide drive-up testing for COVID-19. The hospital also has a medical trailer set up near the emergency center entrance to perform testing. 3/19/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Dean and Mona Thornhill of North Andover lost their house and had to rebuild after the Sept. 13, 2018 Merrimack Valley gas disaster. Now they are concerned about being prevented from the leaving the house due to coronavirus crisis. 3/20/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo. Tanya Russell of Windham started putting hearts on her home to show healthcare workers, like her husband Andy Sclar, who is an ER doctor, that they care and are thankful for them. The couple is on the front steps with their children Alex, 4, and Elizabeth, 6, who help cutting out the hearts. 3/21/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Meghan Burris, left, and Amanda Barczak, employees at Pica's Pub & Grill in Methuen, pack up orders for takeout while volunteering their time, even though their boss has made it clear there may not be enough money to pay everyone. The restaurant can only offer takeout due to coronavirus crisis. 3/21/20
Tim Jean
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Pastor Aaron Goodro, left, and worship leader Justin Knowlton deliver services from the roof of the First Baptist Church in Plaistow. Parishioners stayed in their cars in the church parking lot to avoid transmitting COVID-19. 03/22/2020
Michael Springer
SEAN MURPHY/Staff photo. Shoppers wait in a single file line that stretched to the back of the store at Whole Foods in Andover. The store was forced to close every other register due to coronavirus. 3/23/2020
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo. Seventeen-year-old Maddie Kessel, right, and her brother Scott, 14, wear face masks they made at their home in Andover. They are offering similar handmade masks to the public for an optional donation. 3/23/2020
Michael Springer
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo. Neighbors Jon and Clancey Paul and their children Calvin, 13, and Shannon, 11, hold a sign and wave from across High Street in Andover during a "socially distant" surprise birthday party for Hannah Rose, who turned 18. 3/24/2020
Michael Springer
TIM JEAN/Staff photo. Molly Manuel, 23, left, and her twin sister, Shannon, of Andover, wave toward their gramma, Eileen Dowd, 95, who is living in the Nevins Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Methuen. The center does not allow visitors at the facility until further notice due to coronavirus crisis. 3/24/20
Tim Jean
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo. A woman talks with a health care worker Thursday at the drive-up testing station for COVID-19 at Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill. 3/26/2020
Michael Springer
TIM JEAN/Staff photo. North Andover firefighters Ian McAllister, right, and Billy Lynch carry boxes filled with medial supplies and place them in a volunteers vehicle headed to Lawrence General Hospital. 3/26/20
Tim Jean
CARL RUSSO/Staff photo. Josue Colon of Haverhill gets into his car on Essex Street to go home after visiting an elderly relative. 3/26/2020
Carl Russo
CARL RUSSO/Staff photo. Gate to the Haverhill High School track and ball field is locked. 3/26/2020
Carl Russo
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo. Andover High School sophomores, from right, Victor Harrington, Logan Satlow, Jodi Parrott, Olivia Grady and Olivia Foster get together for a socially distant chat at the Town Park in Andover.
2001804A
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Nathan Langevin of Andover Public Schools hands lunches to children during the coronavirus school closures. 3/27/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Most businesses in downtown Derry are either closed of reduced hours because of the coronavirus crisis. 3/27/20
Tim Jean
CARL RUSSO/Staff photo. Aubrie Sciuto, left, 4 and her sister, Kylie, 5. of Bradford hold a variety of stuffed animals in front of their home with more in the window behind them. People in local communities have been holding "bear hunts," are putting stuffed bears outside their homes for kids to spot on scavenger hunts. Amy Sciuto and her family organized the event in Haverhill. 3/27/2020
Carl Russo
TIM JEAN/Staff photo. A health care workers instructs a vehicle to pull ahead before given a test for COVID-19 at the drive-up testing station at AFC Urgent Care Center in North Andover. 3/27/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo. Health care workers wait people before given a test for COVID-19 at the drive-up testing station at AFC Urgent Care Center in North Andover. 3/27/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Bob Rochelle, right, a stage 4 colon cancer patient is all smiles while being surprised by a car parade by his home on Saturday evening in Derry, NH. 3/28/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Vehicles decorated with balloons and signs of support parade past Bob Rochelle of Derry, a stage 4 colon cancer patient by his home on Saturday evening. 3/28/20
Tim Jean
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Relatives of Arthur Thibeault of Methuen wish him a happy 75th birthday Monday from below his window at the Bear Mountain skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Andover. From left are his brother-in-law Dale Witkum of Methuen, his sisters Fran Naffah of North Andover and Pauline Dubois of Lawrence, and his brother-in-law Al Naffah of North Andover. 3/30/2020
Michael Springer
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Theresa Witkum of Methuen waves to her brother, Arthur Thibeault, also of Methuen, to wish him a happy 75th birthday Monday from below his window at the Bear Mountain skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Andover. Relatives weren't allowed to visit Thibeault face-to-face due to the threat of COVID-19. So they staged the surprise birthday party from outside the building. Thibeault is recovering from a fall. 3/30/2020
Michael Springer
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Jim Desjardins, owner of Daisy Cleaners in Salem, NH., places a cleaned a fire fighters uniform on a rack for a customer to pickup. The dry cleaner is offering free uniform cleaning for doctors, nurses and first responders, during the COVID-19 outbreak. 3/31/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo An MRVTA bus driver wearing protective gear looks toward the back of the bus where caution tape blocks off access from the rear doors where passengers board the buses due to the COVID-19 crisis. 4/1/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Andover Public Schools workers and volunteers pass chromebooks to a parent so students can continue learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. 4/2/20
Tim Jean
MIKE LABELLA/Staff photo The city of Haverhill installed this electronic sign at the entrance to the Plug Pond Recreational Area in an effort to keep people from gathering too close together.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Consentino Middle School Vice Principal Richard Poor receives a chromebook computer from a school worker through a window from the cafeteria where the computers are organized for students in Haverhill. Hundreds of parents picked up the computers so students can continue learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. 4/3/20
Tim Jean
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Shauna Manthorn and her sons Cole, 7, and Keegan, 11, take part in a birthday parade Sunday for 10-year-old Brooke Whiteside on Walton Road in Plaistow. 4/5/2020
Michael Springer
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Ten-year-old Brooke Whiteside and her father, Tyler, wave to people passing by in a birthday parade for Brooke on Sunday in Plaistow. 4/5/2020
Michael Springer
CARL RUSSO/staff photo. Under the ownership of Dan Roche, Biggart's Ice Cream on Amesbury Road in Haverhill opened on March 19 to celebrated its 5th. anniversary. Biggart's Ice Cream and restaurant has been a go to place for ice cream for the last 28 years. 4/6/2020.
Carl Russo
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Work continues on sewer pipe work across from the Campagnone Common and Jackson St., Lawrence by P. Gioioso & Sons Inc, a general contractor. Construction work is considered essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. 4/7/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Residents at Salemhaven Nursing & Rehabilitation Center wave at cars filled with members of the Salem High School Varsity cheer team as they paraded by the center. The cheer team circled by residents during the parade and waved pompoms, honked, and cheered them up as well as the heath care workers. 4/7/20
Tim Jean
SEAN MURPHY/Staff photo Preparing an Easter basket for a customer is Mimi Queen of Sweet Mimi's Chocolates in downtown Andover.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Rev. Israel J. Rodriguez, left, of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Lawrence, and Deacon Steve Murphy at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Methuen, performed a blessing outside of Lawrence General Hospital for its patients and staff members Wednesday afternoon. A prayer was spoken by Deacon Steve Murphy using a Lawrence fire truck loud speaker. 4/8/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Rev. Israel J. Rodriguez of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Lawrence, raises a cross to bless medical staff members who gathered outside of Lawrence General Hospital Wednesday afternoon. Deacon Steve Murphy at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Methuen, said a prayer using a Lawrence fire truck loud speaker. 4/8/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Angelo Boria, left, Coordinator for the Community Food Outreach program at Bread & Roses, and volunteer Tony Martinez unload boxes of food to the House of Worship Splendor of Zion in Lawrence. Bread & Roses delivers food to the church who then go and pass it on to those in need. The Community Food Outreach program at Bread and Roses provides community food and essential items to a growing network of partner agencies serving seniors, immigrants, veterans, youth, disabled and homeless populations. 4/9/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Pastor Denis Florentino, left, of the House of Worship Splendor of Zion in Lawrence, receives boxes of food from Tony Martinez, volunteer from Bread & Roses outreach program. The church is part of a chain of people who are getting food to homeless, and others with needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. 4/9/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Edward Flores a parishioner and volunteer at the House of Worship Splendor of Zion in Lawrence, carries boxes during a delivery from Bread & Roses outreach program. The church is part of a chain of people who are getting food to homeless, and others with needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. 4/9/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Juanita Wong of Andover sews buttons on to special headbands to assist medical personnel during coronavirus. Workers can wrap the elastic from the surgical masks around the buttons instead of their ears. 4/10/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Juanita Wong of Andover sews buttons on to special headbands to assist medical personnel during coronavirus. Workers can wrap the elastic from the surgical masks around the buttons instead of their ears. 4/10/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo The McGowan family from left, Matt, Patrick, Caroline. Michaela, and Maddi wave towards vehicles in the Caleb Dustin Hunking School parade. Teachers joined NRT buses, Haverhill Police and Fire Department members for a surprise "car parade" for students throughout Bradford on Friday afternoon. The route went through several Bradford side streets near the school, with "viewing areas" for students who do not live along the route staged at Academy Plaza, Cedardale and Crescent Farms. 4/10/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Marysol Cute with her daughters Annabelle, 3, and Mianna, 7, wave towards vehicles in the Caleb Dustin Hunking School parade while at the viewing area at Academy Plaza. Teachers joined NRT buses, Haverhill Police and Fire Department members for a surprise "car parade" for students throughout Bradford on Friday afternoon. The route went through several Bradford side streets near the school, with "viewing areas" for students who do not live along the route staged at Academy Plaza, Cedardale and Crescent Farms. 4/10/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Susan Hall, a third grade teacher decorates her vehicle for the Caleb Dustin Hunking School parade. Teachers joined NRT buses, Haverhill Police and Fire Department members for a surprise "car parade" for students throughout Bradford on Friday afternoon. The route went through several Bradford side streets near the school, with "viewing areas" for students who do not live along the route staged at Academy Plaza, Cedardale and Crescent Farms. 4/10/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Sarah Chase of Bradford and her daughter Sarah, who have been sewing masks for the COVID-19 pandemic, had so much material left over that they made one for metal sculptor Dale Rogers' 16-foot tall American Dog that can be seen on Interstate-495 south in Haverhill. 4/11/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo The Easter Bunny and friends wave towards children in vehicles during a drive by wave to the Easter Bunny and other characters at The Loop in Methuen. The event was organized by Methuen Mayor Neil Perry and The City of Methuen in conjunction with The Loop. 4/11/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Pre-K teacher Molly Casey waves towards vehicles decorated during a Easter Bunny parade at Sacred Hearts School in Bradford. 4/11/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo The Easter Bunny and Kathleen Blain, Principal waves towards vehicles decorated for an Easter Bunny parade at Sacred Hearts School in Bradford. 4/11/20
Tim Jean
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Mahmoud and Nada Jaber of Derry go for a walk while wearing face masks Sunday on the Rail Trail in Derry. 4/12/2020
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Kevin B. Comeau wears a mask inside his funeral home in Haverhill. All guests are required to wear masks due to the threat of COVID-19. 4/12/2020
Michael Springer
CARL RUSSO/staff photo. Cathy Redard of the Lawrence YMCA hands out ready to eat meals. The Lawrence YMCA can't host programs with social distancing so it is improvising new ways to serve people in time of coronavirus. people from the Y hand out about 300 bagged meals ready to eat Monday through Friday. 4/13/2020.
SLIDESHOW: Looking back at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in the Merrimack Valley
Looking back at the coronavirus crisis in the Merrimack Valley.
1 of 87
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Students Andover High School exit school March 13 and get on buses to go home. Schools initially were to be closed for two weeks, but now will be until at least September in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire. 3/13/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo The sign outside of Sacred Hearts School in Bradford reads "stay safe be healthy" after it was announced by the Archdiocese of Boston that Catholic Church services would be suspended March 13. 3/14/20
Tim Jean
CARL RUSSO/Staff photo Hand sanitizer greets parishioners before holy water in the lower church of Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church in Lawrence. Statues of the Three Saints, from left, Saint Filadelfo, Saint Alfio and Saint Cirino are seen in the background. The saints are honored every Labor Day weekend during the Feast of the Three Saints. Around 25 parishioners attended what was the third and final Stations of the Cross service for now on Friday night because of the coronavirus. The Boston Archdiocese suspended all daily and Sunday masses starting Saturday, March 14 for cautionary reasons. 3/13/2020
Carl Russo
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Medical staff look out from a tent set up outside Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill to provide drive-up testing for COVID-19 on March 16. 3/16/2020
Michael Springer
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Signs in the foyer of the Emergency Department at Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill warn visitors not to enter if they're traveled outside the country in the last 14 day. 3/16/2020
Michael Springer
MADELINE HUGHES/Staff photo. There was no toilet paper and only a few boxes of tissues remained at the Londonderry Hannaford store after customers stocked up in preparation for a possible quarantine or other restrictions related to the corornavirus outbreak. 3/13/20
MADELINE HUGHES/Staff photo Cleaning supplies were in sharp demand at the Andover Stop & Shop. 3/12/20
MADELINE HUGHES/Staff Photo Toilet paper was in short supply at Market Basket in Salem Thursday. Stores around the region were trying to keep up with the demand for hand sanitizer, paper towels, toilet paper and other staples. 3/12/20
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Donna Simard, right, kitchen manager at the Consentino Middle School in Haverhill, serves free bagged meals to children. Schools around the region began providing meals to children to fill the nutritional void caused by the cancellation of school due to COVID-19. 3/16/2020
Michael Springer
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo. A video camera records as the Rev. Dana Allen Walsh, pastor of South Church in Andover, leads a livestream worship service in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Parishioners were asked to stay home and watch the service on their computers and phones. 3/15/2020
Michael Springer
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo. Wayne Taylor of Lawrence holds his St. Patrick's Day lunch -- a corned beef sandwich to go -- at an otherwise deserted J. Brian's Pub and Grille on Tuesday in Lawrence. The restaurant, like most that cannot service dine-in food due to the coronavirus, is offering its patrons a reduced menu of meals to go. 3/17/2020
Michael Springer
TIM JEAN/Staff pho.to Kelly Meile, owner of Steampunk Station restaurant in Bradford, waits for customers to either show up or call ahead now that he can only serve take out. Steampunk pivoted from sit down to takeout and delivery meals following Gov. Baker's order amid the Coronavirus. 3/17/20
Tim Jean
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo. Michael Oullette looks out from the empty dining room of his restaurant, Michael's Flatbread Pizza, in Salem, New Hampshire. The business is still open for take-out orders, but the dining room and bar are closed. 3/18/2020
Michael Springer
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo. Brian DeSimone with some of the free food items on offer in front of his home at 12 North Main Street in Derry, New Hampshire. 3/18/2020
Michael Springer
TIM JEAN/Staff photo. Principal Maureen Gray of Pentucket Lake Elementary School in Haverhill records her morning announcements for students and sends them out as a robocall during the coronavirus school closure.3/18/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo. An employee wears disposable gloves as she wipes down the credit card scanner at the Soleil Salon and Spa in Windham. 3/18/20
Tim Jean
Live streaming a special version of "Name That Tune" on the Andover Youth Services Instagram page is Tony Lombardi, left, as contestant Neil Callahan ponders an answer.
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo. Kathryn Forina, executive assistant with the town of Andover, looks out the door at Town Hall, which closed to the public due to COVID-19. 3/19/20
Michael Springer
TIM JEAN/Staff photo A sign asks to only take six toilet paper rolls at the Central Plaza Market Basket in Haverhill as seniors took advantage of the early shopping hours. 3/19/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo. Workers from Lawrence General Hospital facilities operations set up tents to provide drive-up testing for COVID-19. The hospital also has a medical trailer set up near the emergency center entrance to perform testing. 3/19/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Dean and Mona Thornhill of North Andover lost their house and had to rebuild after the Sept. 13, 2018 Merrimack Valley gas disaster. Now they are concerned about being prevented from the leaving the house due to coronavirus crisis. 3/20/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo. Tanya Russell of Windham started putting hearts on her home to show healthcare workers, like her husband Andy Sclar, who is an ER doctor, that they care and are thankful for them. The couple is on the front steps with their children Alex, 4, and Elizabeth, 6, who help cutting out the hearts. 3/21/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Meghan Burris, left, and Amanda Barczak, employees at Pica's Pub & Grill in Methuen, pack up orders for takeout while volunteering their time, even though their boss has made it clear there may not be enough money to pay everyone. The restaurant can only offer takeout due to coronavirus crisis. 3/21/20
Tim Jean
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Pastor Aaron Goodro, left, and worship leader Justin Knowlton deliver services from the roof of the First Baptist Church in Plaistow. Parishioners stayed in their cars in the church parking lot to avoid transmitting COVID-19. 03/22/2020
Michael Springer
SEAN MURPHY/Staff photo. Shoppers wait in a single file line that stretched to the back of the store at Whole Foods in Andover. The store was forced to close every other register due to coronavirus. 3/23/2020
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo. Seventeen-year-old Maddie Kessel, right, and her brother Scott, 14, wear face masks they made at their home in Andover. They are offering similar handmade masks to the public for an optional donation. 3/23/2020
Michael Springer
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo. Neighbors Jon and Clancey Paul and their children Calvin, 13, and Shannon, 11, hold a sign and wave from across High Street in Andover during a "socially distant" surprise birthday party for Hannah Rose, who turned 18. 3/24/2020
Michael Springer
TIM JEAN/Staff photo. Molly Manuel, 23, left, and her twin sister, Shannon, of Andover, wave toward their gramma, Eileen Dowd, 95, who is living in the Nevins Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Methuen. The center does not allow visitors at the facility until further notice due to coronavirus crisis. 3/24/20
Tim Jean
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo. A woman talks with a health care worker Thursday at the drive-up testing station for COVID-19 at Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill. 3/26/2020
Michael Springer
TIM JEAN/Staff photo. North Andover firefighters Ian McAllister, right, and Billy Lynch carry boxes filled with medial supplies and place them in a volunteers vehicle headed to Lawrence General Hospital. 3/26/20
Tim Jean
CARL RUSSO/Staff photo. Josue Colon of Haverhill gets into his car on Essex Street to go home after visiting an elderly relative. 3/26/2020
Carl Russo
CARL RUSSO/Staff photo. Gate to the Haverhill High School track and ball field is locked. 3/26/2020
Carl Russo
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo. Andover High School sophomores, from right, Victor Harrington, Logan Satlow, Jodi Parrott, Olivia Grady and Olivia Foster get together for a socially distant chat at the Town Park in Andover.
2001804A
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Nathan Langevin of Andover Public Schools hands lunches to children during the coronavirus school closures. 3/27/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Most businesses in downtown Derry are either closed of reduced hours because of the coronavirus crisis. 3/27/20
Tim Jean
CARL RUSSO/Staff photo. Aubrie Sciuto, left, 4 and her sister, Kylie, 5. of Bradford hold a variety of stuffed animals in front of their home with more in the window behind them. People in local communities have been holding "bear hunts," are putting stuffed bears outside their homes for kids to spot on scavenger hunts. Amy Sciuto and her family organized the event in Haverhill. 3/27/2020
Carl Russo
TIM JEAN/Staff photo. A health care workers instructs a vehicle to pull ahead before given a test for COVID-19 at the drive-up testing station at AFC Urgent Care Center in North Andover. 3/27/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo. Health care workers wait people before given a test for COVID-19 at the drive-up testing station at AFC Urgent Care Center in North Andover. 3/27/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Bob Rochelle, right, a stage 4 colon cancer patient is all smiles while being surprised by a car parade by his home on Saturday evening in Derry, NH. 3/28/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Vehicles decorated with balloons and signs of support parade past Bob Rochelle of Derry, a stage 4 colon cancer patient by his home on Saturday evening. 3/28/20
Tim Jean
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Relatives of Arthur Thibeault of Methuen wish him a happy 75th birthday Monday from below his window at the Bear Mountain skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Andover. From left are his brother-in-law Dale Witkum of Methuen, his sisters Fran Naffah of North Andover and Pauline Dubois of Lawrence, and his brother-in-law Al Naffah of North Andover. 3/30/2020
Michael Springer
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Theresa Witkum of Methuen waves to her brother, Arthur Thibeault, also of Methuen, to wish him a happy 75th birthday Monday from below his window at the Bear Mountain skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Andover. Relatives weren't allowed to visit Thibeault face-to-face due to the threat of COVID-19. So they staged the surprise birthday party from outside the building. Thibeault is recovering from a fall. 3/30/2020
Michael Springer
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Jim Desjardins, owner of Daisy Cleaners in Salem, NH., places a cleaned a fire fighters uniform on a rack for a customer to pickup. The dry cleaner is offering free uniform cleaning for doctors, nurses and first responders, during the COVID-19 outbreak. 3/31/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo An MRVTA bus driver wearing protective gear looks toward the back of the bus where caution tape blocks off access from the rear doors where passengers board the buses due to the COVID-19 crisis. 4/1/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Andover Public Schools workers and volunteers pass chromebooks to a parent so students can continue learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. 4/2/20
Tim Jean
MIKE LABELLA/Staff photo The city of Haverhill installed this electronic sign at the entrance to the Plug Pond Recreational Area in an effort to keep people from gathering too close together.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Consentino Middle School Vice Principal Richard Poor receives a chromebook computer from a school worker through a window from the cafeteria where the computers are organized for students in Haverhill. Hundreds of parents picked up the computers so students can continue learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. 4/3/20
Tim Jean
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Shauna Manthorn and her sons Cole, 7, and Keegan, 11, take part in a birthday parade Sunday for 10-year-old Brooke Whiteside on Walton Road in Plaistow. 4/5/2020
Michael Springer
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Ten-year-old Brooke Whiteside and her father, Tyler, wave to people passing by in a birthday parade for Brooke on Sunday in Plaistow. 4/5/2020
Michael Springer
CARL RUSSO/staff photo. Under the ownership of Dan Roche, Biggart's Ice Cream on Amesbury Road in Haverhill opened on March 19 to celebrated its 5th. anniversary. Biggart's Ice Cream and restaurant has been a go to place for ice cream for the last 28 years. 4/6/2020.
Carl Russo
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Work continues on sewer pipe work across from the Campagnone Common and Jackson St., Lawrence by P. Gioioso & Sons Inc, a general contractor. Construction work is considered essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. 4/7/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Residents at Salemhaven Nursing & Rehabilitation Center wave at cars filled with members of the Salem High School Varsity cheer team as they paraded by the center. The cheer team circled by residents during the parade and waved pompoms, honked, and cheered them up as well as the heath care workers. 4/7/20
Tim Jean
SEAN MURPHY/Staff photo Preparing an Easter basket for a customer is Mimi Queen of Sweet Mimi's Chocolates in downtown Andover.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Rev. Israel J. Rodriguez, left, of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Lawrence, and Deacon Steve Murphy at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Methuen, performed a blessing outside of Lawrence General Hospital for its patients and staff members Wednesday afternoon. A prayer was spoken by Deacon Steve Murphy using a Lawrence fire truck loud speaker. 4/8/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Rev. Israel J. Rodriguez of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Lawrence, raises a cross to bless medical staff members who gathered outside of Lawrence General Hospital Wednesday afternoon. Deacon Steve Murphy at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Methuen, said a prayer using a Lawrence fire truck loud speaker. 4/8/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Angelo Boria, left, Coordinator for the Community Food Outreach program at Bread & Roses, and volunteer Tony Martinez unload boxes of food to the House of Worship Splendor of Zion in Lawrence. Bread & Roses delivers food to the church who then go and pass it on to those in need. The Community Food Outreach program at Bread and Roses provides community food and essential items to a growing network of partner agencies serving seniors, immigrants, veterans, youth, disabled and homeless populations. 4/9/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Pastor Denis Florentino, left, of the House of Worship Splendor of Zion in Lawrence, receives boxes of food from Tony Martinez, volunteer from Bread & Roses outreach program. The church is part of a chain of people who are getting food to homeless, and others with needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. 4/9/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Edward Flores a parishioner and volunteer at the House of Worship Splendor of Zion in Lawrence, carries boxes during a delivery from Bread & Roses outreach program. The church is part of a chain of people who are getting food to homeless, and others with needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. 4/9/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Juanita Wong of Andover sews buttons on to special headbands to assist medical personnel during coronavirus. Workers can wrap the elastic from the surgical masks around the buttons instead of their ears. 4/10/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Juanita Wong of Andover sews buttons on to special headbands to assist medical personnel during coronavirus. Workers can wrap the elastic from the surgical masks around the buttons instead of their ears. 4/10/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo The McGowan family from left, Matt, Patrick, Caroline. Michaela, and Maddi wave towards vehicles in the Caleb Dustin Hunking School parade. Teachers joined NRT buses, Haverhill Police and Fire Department members for a surprise "car parade" for students throughout Bradford on Friday afternoon. The route went through several Bradford side streets near the school, with "viewing areas" for students who do not live along the route staged at Academy Plaza, Cedardale and Crescent Farms. 4/10/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Marysol Cute with her daughters Annabelle, 3, and Mianna, 7, wave towards vehicles in the Caleb Dustin Hunking School parade while at the viewing area at Academy Plaza. Teachers joined NRT buses, Haverhill Police and Fire Department members for a surprise "car parade" for students throughout Bradford on Friday afternoon. The route went through several Bradford side streets near the school, with "viewing areas" for students who do not live along the route staged at Academy Plaza, Cedardale and Crescent Farms. 4/10/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Susan Hall, a third grade teacher decorates her vehicle for the Caleb Dustin Hunking School parade. Teachers joined NRT buses, Haverhill Police and Fire Department members for a surprise "car parade" for students throughout Bradford on Friday afternoon. The route went through several Bradford side streets near the school, with "viewing areas" for students who do not live along the route staged at Academy Plaza, Cedardale and Crescent Farms. 4/10/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Sarah Chase of Bradford and her daughter Sarah, who have been sewing masks for the COVID-19 pandemic, had so much material left over that they made one for metal sculptor Dale Rogers' 16-foot tall American Dog that can be seen on Interstate-495 south in Haverhill. 4/11/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo The Easter Bunny and friends wave towards children in vehicles during a drive by wave to the Easter Bunny and other characters at The Loop in Methuen. The event was organized by Methuen Mayor Neil Perry and The City of Methuen in conjunction with The Loop. 4/11/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo Pre-K teacher Molly Casey waves towards vehicles decorated during a Easter Bunny parade at Sacred Hearts School in Bradford. 4/11/20
Tim Jean
TIM JEAN/Staff photo The Easter Bunny and Kathleen Blain, Principal waves towards vehicles decorated for an Easter Bunny parade at Sacred Hearts School in Bradford. 4/11/20
Tim Jean
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Mahmoud and Nada Jaber of Derry go for a walk while wearing face masks Sunday on the Rail Trail in Derry. 4/12/2020
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo Kevin B. Comeau wears a mask inside his funeral home in Haverhill. All guests are required to wear masks due to the threat of COVID-19. 4/12/2020
Michael Springer
CARL RUSSO/staff photo. Cathy Redard of the Lawrence YMCA hands out ready to eat meals. The Lawrence YMCA can't host programs with social distancing so it is improvising new ways to serve people in time of coronavirus. people from the Y hand out about 300 bagged meals ready to eat Monday through Friday. 4/13/2020.
The lurking virus has infected several thousand people in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire. Scores have been sickened and killed by COVID-19, dying in group homes and hospital wards without family at their side.
Nationally, COVID-19 deaths exceeded 52,000 as of Saturday. About 930,000 Americans were infected. In Massachusetts, the latest statistics on virus-related deaths were 2,556 as of Friday, and infections numbered 50,969. In New Hampshire, the death toll was 53 as of Friday, and there were 1,720 infections.
Those not suffering from the virus worry that it will eventually come to them, their families, friends.
Craig Gibson, the Roman Catholic chaplain at Lawrence General Hospital, has ministered to patients dying from COVID-19. He also has counseled their families, whose members are cut off from their loved ones to prevent spreading the virus.
"There is a lot of loneliness, a deep sense of isolation," said Gibson, who was thrust into a remote capacity March 23.
He is over 60 years old and has weathered major medical issues, putting him at high risk of serious complications from the coronavirus.
Still, he balked at performing his chaplain work from afar. His wife's demeanor and tone aimed to convince him otherwise.
"This is serious," she said with certainty.
From a distance, instead of in person, Gibson recently comforted and prayed with the aging and grieving daughter of a very old man dying of COVID-19.
She was agonizing over her father's death. Gibson could hear her despair as he listened to her talk of the 70 years her dad and mom had spent together.
He said he felt part of a sacred and touching moment, not without beauty.
Dr. Ryan Dono directs the Health Care for the Homeless Program at the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center.
In 2019 he and his staff tended to 841 homeless people in shelters and a mobile unit. Now, due to risks of seeing potentially infected patients in those settings and a lack of sufficient protective gear, the program's doctors see patients over a video feed, which is less than ideal, he says.
"We went from 0% to almost 100% telehealth visits in a matter of weeks," Dono said.
Northern Essex Community College psychology Professor Isabelle Gagne is teaching five classes in the spring term. Three were already scheduled to be online. The other two went to distance learning after the school closed.
Attendance remains strong in the three regularly scheduled distance learning classes. But in the other two, 80 students have gone from an enthusiastic start to Monday morning when 50 to 60% of them failed to attend on Zoom.
"The big drop was two weeks ago," she said.
She attributes the dynamic to students starting to feel helpless, surrendering to media saturation and losing the focus and motivation to get up in the morning and get themselves organized.
Northern Essex biology Professor Sarah Courchesne recently sent her students a note telling them it's OK to not feel OK or normal, and referred them to a free meditation app.
Another Northern Essex professor, Elizabeth Casanave, who teaches philosophy, said keeping fear and unrest at bay is very challenging.
"When fear takes over, the more self-preserving pathways in the brain are activated, often leading us to actions that aren't based on compassion, courage, community, and goodwill," she said.
"Recognizing this and challenging ourselves to resist this urge is one of the most important steps we can take toward caring for ourselves and others."
Many people are contending with financial doubt and uncertainty in their homes.
About 500,000 Bay Staters filed unemployment claims between mid-March and mid-April. In January, only 107,000 Massachusetts workers were unemployed out of the state's 3.8 million workforce, according to state labor statistics. The seasonally adjusted rate was 2.8%.
About 144,000 Granite Staters filed unemployment claims between March 15 and April 18. In January, only 24,000 New Hampshire workers were unemployed out of the state's 781,000 workforce, according to state labor statistics. The seasonally adjusted rate was 2.6%.
The rate in both states now is likely four to five times higher than it was in January, and jobs continue to vanish on both sides of the border at a startling rate. Some economists forecast unemployment rates to exceed those of the Great Depression – 25%.
The new lock-down reality emerged gradually over the winter and early spring.
Even before March 24, precautions were in place to limit the spread of the highly contagious virus.
Fresh in people's minds were images of devastation in Italy and isolation in the city of the coronavirus' origin, Wuhan, China.
On Feb. 29, what was then believed to be the first American death from coronavirus occurred in the Pacific Northwest — Washington.
Here, soon thereafter, schools and daycare centers closed temporarily, as did gyms and recreation programs. Theater performances and concerts were rescheduled.
Then temporary school closures were extended to early May, and then again until September. Gyms remain shuttered. Those delayed entertainment events are canceled.
An early change on the landscape, gas prices tumbling to under $2 a gallon, brought smiles to consumers' faces — tempered with a hint of worry.
"I think it's great. I'll take it while I can," said Buzz Dunn, who was getting gas in Lawrence.
He then linked the precipitous drop in gas to the great uncertainty in the world.
Just this week the price of oil dropped, implausibly, into the negative. Producers were having to pay buyers to take unneeded oil.
People are neither traveling for work or pleasure, nor gathering for daily or weekly social activities. Food insecurity is rampant.
And yet, amid baffling challenges and encroaching hardship, people persevere.
Food pantries and soup kitchens are altering their ways of distributing food, maintaining social distances, but still feeding the hungry.
Edward Flores and his wife, Nilda, of Lawrence regularly deliver food to those who are unable to shelter in place: the homeless.
They bring them food behind buildings, under bridges and along the river.
"It is very, very hard for them to trust you," Edward said.
Meanwhile, most people — young, old and middle-aged alike — wonder where they will be in the coming months as the time of the coronavirus continues.