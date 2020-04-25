featured

A crisis unfolds: Fear, upheaval and uncertainty amid the harsh realities of a pandemic

One month and two days have passed since Gov. Charlie Baker put daily life in a bubble to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu did the same three days later.

That meant all but essential employees were asked to stay home. Parents would need to help their school-aged children shift to online learning. Grocery store trips would be scarce. Most services — church, 12-step meetings, mental health counseling and so many more — would take place over the internet. There would be no outings to restaurants and bars, and soon thereafter none to many beaches and parks.

Streets grew empty, faces became shrouded in masks, and fear the norm.

The gravity of the calamity and the realization of the amount of time this crisis could go on dawned gradually on many people. Sight adjusts slowly to darkness.

COVID-19, however, spreads rapidly, as the government, health care system and everyday people struggle to adapt.

The lurking virus has infected several thousand people in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire. Scores have been sickened and killed by COVID-19, dying in group homes and hospital wards without family at their side.

Nationally, COVID-19 deaths exceeded 52,000 as of Saturday. About 930,000 Americans were infected. In Massachusetts, the latest statistics on virus-related deaths were 2,556 as of Friday, and infections numbered 50,969. In New Hampshire, the death toll was 53 as of Friday, and there were 1,720 infections.

Those not suffering from the virus worry that it will eventually come to them, their families, friends.

Craig Gibson, the Roman Catholic chaplain at Lawrence General Hospital, has ministered to patients dying from COVID-19. He also has counseled their families, whose members are cut off from their loved ones to prevent spreading the virus.

"There is a lot of loneliness, a deep sense of isolation," said Gibson, who was thrust into a remote capacity March 23.

He is over 60 years old and has weathered major medical issues, putting him at high risk of serious complications from the coronavirus.

Still, he balked at performing his chaplain work from afar. His wife's demeanor and tone aimed to convince him otherwise.

"This is serious," she said with certainty.

From a distance, instead of in person, Gibson recently comforted and prayed with the aging and grieving daughter of a very old man dying of COVID-19.

She was agonizing over her father's death. Gibson could hear her despair as he listened to her talk of the 70 years her dad and mom had spent together.

He said he felt part of a sacred and touching moment, not without beauty. 

Dr. Ryan Dono directs the Health Care for the Homeless Program at the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center.

In 2019 he and his staff tended to 841 homeless people in shelters and a mobile unit. Now, due to risks of seeing potentially infected patients in those settings and a lack of sufficient protective gear, the program's doctors see patients over a video feed, which is less than ideal, he says. 

"We went from 0% to almost 100% telehealth visits in a matter of weeks," Dono said. 

Northern Essex Community College psychology Professor Isabelle Gagne is teaching five classes in the spring term. Three were already scheduled to be online. The other two went to distance learning after the school closed. 

Attendance remains strong in the three regularly scheduled distance learning classes. But in the other two, 80 students have gone from an enthusiastic start to Monday morning when 50 to 60% of them failed to attend on Zoom.

"The big drop was two weeks ago," she said.

She attributes the dynamic to students starting to feel helpless, surrendering to media saturation and losing the focus and motivation to get up in the morning and get themselves organized.

Northern Essex biology Professor Sarah Courchesne recently sent her students a note telling them it's OK to not feel OK or normal, and referred them to a free meditation app.

Another Northern Essex professor, Elizabeth Casanave, who teaches philosophy, said keeping fear and unrest at bay is very challenging.

"When fear takes over, the more self-preserving pathways in the brain are activated, often leading us to actions that aren't based on compassion, courage, community, and goodwill," she said.

"Recognizing this and challenging ourselves to resist this urge is one of the most important steps we can take toward caring for ourselves and others."

Many people are contending with financial doubt and uncertainty in their homes.

About 500,000 Bay Staters filed unemployment claims between mid-March and mid-April. In January, only 107,000 Massachusetts workers were unemployed out of the state's 3.8 million workforce, according to state labor statistics. The seasonally adjusted rate was 2.8%.

About 144,000 Granite Staters filed unemployment claims between March 15 and April 18. In January, only 24,000 New Hampshire workers were unemployed out of the state's 781,000 workforce, according to state labor statistics. The seasonally adjusted rate was 2.6%.

The rate in both states now is likely four to five times higher than it was in January, and jobs continue to vanish on both sides of the border at a startling rate. Some economists forecast unemployment rates to exceed those of the Great Depression – 25%.

The new lock-down reality emerged gradually over the winter and early spring.

Even before March 24, precautions were in place to limit the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Fresh in people's minds were images of devastation in Italy and isolation in the city of the coronavirus' origin, Wuhan, China.

On Feb. 29, what was then believed to be the first American death from coronavirus occurred in the Pacific Northwest — Washington.

Here, soon thereafter, schools and daycare centers closed temporarily, as did gyms and recreation programs. Theater performances and concerts were rescheduled. 

Then temporary school closures were extended to early May, and then again until September. Gyms remain shuttered. Those delayed entertainment events are canceled.

An early change on the landscape, gas prices tumbling to under $2 a gallon, brought smiles to consumers' faces — tempered with a hint of worry.

"I think it's great. I'll take it while I can," said Buzz Dunn, who was getting gas in Lawrence.

He then linked the precipitous drop in gas to the great uncertainty in the world.

Just this week the price of oil dropped, implausibly, into the negative. Producers were having to pay buyers to take unneeded oil. 

People are neither traveling for work or pleasure, nor gathering for daily or weekly social activities. Food insecurity is rampant.

And yet, amid baffling challenges and encroaching hardship, people persevere.

Food pantries and soup kitchens are altering their ways of distributing food, maintaining social distances, but still feeding the hungry.

Edward Flores and his wife, Nilda, of Lawrence regularly deliver food to those who are unable to shelter in place: the homeless.

They bring them food behind buildings, under bridges and along the river.

"It is very, very hard for them to trust you," Edward said.

Meanwhile, most people — young, old and middle-aged alike — wonder where they will be in the coming months as the time of the coronavirus continues. 

