We may just be on the cusp of fall, but here at North of Boston Media Group, we’ve already got the holidays in mind.
And if you live in Andover, North Andover, Reading, North Reading, Middleton or Windham, we want your best seasonal photos, stories and ideas.
For the winter editions of our magazines, we’re looking for your best Christmas and seasonal cards. Whether sweet or silly, clever or charming, funny or fancy, we want to see your favorites. And please feel free to dig into the family archives, they don’t have to be recent!
We’d also love to see your holiday photos in general, whether from Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa or whatever you happen to celebrate — even Festivus! — and hear all about the traditions that are special to your family.
Is there a certain dish you make together every year or an event you always make a point of attending? Do you host a Yankee swap, cookie exchange or other merry gathering? Do you dress up your pets in festive fashion? Do you have a treasured ornament or other seasonal heirloom that has been handed down through the generations? We want to see and hear about it all!
Please send your stories and high-resolution photos to areily@northofboston.com. All submissions must be received before Sept. 16.
