SALEM, N.H. –– Two water main breaks overnight Sunday meant unexpected work for public works and utility crews.
Director of Public Works Dave Wholley said calls for both events came in at the start of a few inches of snowfall.
"What complicated things is that (to repair the water pipes) we needed to utilize utilities employees who run our salt and plow operations," he said. "So we lost that."
Wholley said one of the issues was with a 10-inch cast iron pipe on Main Street that dates back to 1900. The issue "could be age on that one," he said.
The second pipe that broke was smaller, about 4 inches in width, in the area of Summer Street, he said.
Water service was restored in both areas by daylight Monday, Wholley said. By the afternoon, crews were in the process of repaving the two locations.
Utilities Director Fred Wallace was unavailable to comment on details of the situations.