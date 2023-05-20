LAWRENCE — Standing before thousands in Boston’s Fenway Park, 17-year-old Arkida Saiwai thought to herself, “Just sing it girl.”
And sing she did.
“I heard the sound of my voice literally cracking through the silence of that huge stadium...It was surreal. It was just so crazy,” said Saiwai.
The Lawrence High School junior started Monday night’s Red Sox game proudly and expertly singing the national anthem.
She prepared for the Fenway performance by listening to a recording of Whitney Houston — her all time favorite performer — singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl in 1991.
“It was absolutely a dream come true,” said Saiwai, a student in LHS’ Abbott Lawrence Academy.
The Fenway performance was the second time Saiwai sang the national anthem that day. On Monday morning, she performed during the official groundbreaking event for the new $103 million reconstruction of the Leahy School at 100 Erving Ave.
Previously, she sang the national anthem for Lowell Spinners baseball games.
“I pray that I am on Broadway someday,” said Saiwai, a Liberian American, when asked about her goals and dreams.
It’s been a banner year for Saiwai. She was among a group of award-winning LHS students who competed in the National Performing Arts Festival at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida in February.
There, the student performance of “The Wiz” earned multiple awards, including Excellence in Artistry. Saiwai was recognized as best female soloist and also awarded a best performance medal.
She said she is often asked the origin of her first name. Arkida is a mixture of her parents names, Arkie and Amanda, she explained.
Born in Snellville, Georgia, Saiwai has been singing jingles and song lyrics since she was age 2. Her family moved north several years later.
Saiwai started first grade at the Frost School in South Lawrence.
Along with singing, she takes contemporary and hip hop dance classes and has a recital on the last day of school.
Then, this summer she’s off to the University of Michigan for a program in musical theater she obtained a scholarship for.
After LHS graduation, she hopes to pursue a college degree in musical theater and Bachelor of Fine Arts, she said.
Saiwai also described herself as a “nature oriented person” who says being outdoors helps her “ground herself.”
Her performance at Fenway was through the Mass Mentoring Program. Monday was Mentoring Night and Saiwai’s mentor, Deidre Budzyna, who she has known since fourth grade, accompanied her.
“I don’t know how to play any instruments at all and I am horrible at sports and horrible at baseball,” Saiwai admitted with a chuckle.
She is also working with girls interested in theatre at Esperanza Academy in Lawrence.
“It really helps me remember where I come from,” she said of her work with younger girls.
Saiwai believes it’s impossible to be from Lawrence and not love some form of art.
“The perception of Lawrence is not what people really think it is. I am trying to help that,” Saiwai said.
