ANDOVER — Old photos mixed with new ornaments cover a “Festive Fir” tree celebrating the town that is now on display at the Andover Center for History & Culture.
The tree was donated by the Andover and North Andover Empty Nesters, a group for adults whose children have left the house.
“We were inspired by the resiliency of Andover’s restaurants, delis and coffee shops that contribute to our community in so many ways,” said Camille Wilkins of the Empty Nesters.
The tree can be viewed during the holiday season at Blanchard House Gallery, where the exhibit “Shawsheen: A Village Transformed” is on display until Dec. 23.