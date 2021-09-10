METHUEN — Kenneth “Kenny” Waldie touched the lives of thousands of young athletes as one of the longtime coaches for the Methuen Youth Basketball Association in the time before the 46-year-old lost his life that fateful Tuesday morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
A Raytheon quality control engineer, Waldie was heading out on a business trip to California and, true to his family-first character, told a coworker he’d take the trip early so that a colleague could stay behind to tend to his own family. Waldie wasn’t supposed to be a passenger on American Airlines Flight 11.
His wife, Carol, and their children, Meredith, J.T., Andrew and Jeff, weren’t supposed to lose their family’s rock.
In the wake of 9/11, Waldie’s loss has been felt so profoundly across Methuen that his friends rallied to distribute more than $100,000 in the 20 years since his death. They also annually issue scholarships to student-athletes who exemplify Waldie's character traits in hopes of paying it forward to inspire a ripple effect of kindness.
Though things like purchasing a new scoreboard for Methuen High’s baseball field and hosting basketball and field hockey tournaments in his name each year pay homage to the local athletics he loved — “low-key” Waldie may not have been so thrilled at the nature of the praise.
“He would be so proud, but I think he’d hate to have his name on it,” explained close friend Mark Kupiec of the scoreboard in Methuen High’s baseball field, the first thing Waldie’s friends purchased with money raised from the very first Kenny Waldie Memorial Basketball Tournament in November 2001. “He’d be humbled to have his name associated with this...He didn’t want any notoriety.”
In fact, as former league president Steve Saba remembers, Waldie was always on the sidelines — making sure to ask other parents about their children before relating stories about his own. In high school when her father died, Meredith Waldie was a star basketball player who wore No. 44 for the varsity team.
Her dad was such a fixture at games that team staff gifted his family a companion jersey bearing the number 44 ½. The jersey was on display at his memorial service at Sacred Heart Church of Lawrence, used as one of the many items to tell Waldie’s story.
“In my mind, Kenny was a legend before September 11,” Saba said. “When you lose people, others tend to say nice things about them and Carol said it best once: Kenny wasn’t a hero for how he died, he was a hero for how he lived. I’ll never forget that, because it explains him perfectly.”
According to Waldie’s friend of more than 20 years George Koerner, another youth league coach, Waldie’s leadership skills obtained at the Naval Academy served him well in Methuen.
“Kenny was terrific with kids and a very even-keeled guy,” said Koerner, who saw his friend for the last time the night of Sept. 10, when Koerner was laying sod at the little league field. Waldie drove by, beeping his horn and offering a wave as he did. “My last memory of Kenny will never go away,” Koerner said.
Waldie’s integrity extended off the basketball court, too, said friend and fellow coach Norm Jones. Jones served on the Methuen Youth Basketball Board of Directors with Waldie, but got to know him on a personal level when Waldie mentored Jones’s son, Ryan, who was at the time interested in pursuing a career in military service.
“Outside of basketball, being a teacher and a mentor was where he excelled,” Jones said of Waldie.
His son was so moved by Waldie’s kindness that he dedicated his master’s degree thesis to Waldie.
“When adults have an impact on your children to help shape their values and who they are, that’s a special gift,” Jones explained. “That’s what Ken had.”