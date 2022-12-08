DERRY — It’s time to take a jump in a local lake for a good cause.
The sixth annual Pantry Plunge is set for Saturday, Dec. 10, with participants invited to gather at Gallien’s Beach at Beaver Lake at 11:30 a.m., with the actual “plunge” set for noon.
Participants will be jumping into the chilly lake waters to raise money to support the First Baptist Church Food Pantry.
In its inaugural year, the Plunge drew about 38 participants. The numbers have increased in the years since then.
The food pantry at First Baptist Church has served the community and surrounding towns for more than three decades.
And as much as the pantry appreciates the generous support of local food donations to help keep the shelves stocked, monetary help is also appreciated.
Teams and participants are encouraged to come to the lake wearing fun attire, and footwear is recommended for those who are zooming into the lake’s waters.
Derry fire crews will be on hand to ensure the safety of those who take the plunge.
Plunge supporter and organizer Nancy Francis wrote in an email that there are many in need this season and all year long that depend on the food missions to support families and individuals.
“Not everyone can count on a next meal,” Francis wrote. “Hunger is a real part of our community and this fact cannot be ignored.”
She added, “Week by week our food pantry has steadily and relentlessly addressed the challenge of hunger in our community.”
Teams will be making the plunge Saturday, along with individuals, students, and family members.
It’s a way to take a chilly dip in the lake, gather with friends and family and support a great downtown mission, Francis said in her email.
Anyone wanting to learn more about this year’s Pantry Plunge can visit pantryplunge.org, or search for Pantry Plunge on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.