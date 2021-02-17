NORTH ANDOVER —North Andover will hold its town election Tuesday, March 30.
Here's a brief look at who's running:
Select Board
Two seats are open this year. Incumbent Phil DeCologero isn't seeking re-election. Incumbent Richard Vaillancourt will face Janice Phillips, Joseph Finn and John Tierney.
Vaillancourt, 58, has been on the Select Board for nine years. He works as a program manager for Cisco Systems, a networking hardware company. A lifelong North Andover resident, Vaillancourt lives on Stevens Street with his wife, Kathleen, and their three children.
Phillips, 43, works as the director of community engagement at the Northern Essex Registry of Deeds. She's also involved in several public service endeavors, including the Farmers Market Committee. She helped co-found the Front Steps Project, an organization that raised $20,000 for several area community organizations, and is a former member of the Atkinson PTO. She lives on Osgood Street with her husband, Chris, and their two children.
Finn, 60, worked for the United States Postal Service in various managerial and leadership roles for 30 years. He has also worked for 15 consecutive years as a volunteer basketball and baseball coach in North Andover. He and his wife Nancy live on Surrey Drive with their three sons.
Tierney didn't respond to multiple requests for comment.
School Committee
Two seats are open on School Committee this year. Incumbents Andrew McDevitt and David Torrisi's terms are up. Torrisi is not seeking re-election. However, McDevitt is and he'll be running against five new contenders: Rebecca Stronck, Tom Dugan, David Brown, Joe Hicks and Pamela Pietrowski.
McDevitt, 49, has been serving on the School Committee since 2012. Professionally, he's a director in the advisory services division at Athenahealth, a company that provides cloud-computing services for healthcare companies. He lives with his wife Liz and three children on Barker Street.
Stronck is an accountant with more than 25 years of experience, who currently works at Sachetta Callahan in Lynnfield. Stronck lives on Forest Street with her husband, John, and two children.
Brown, 64, has more than 40 years of experience working as an engineer. At the present time, he's a part-time teacher at North Andover High School, where he teaches engineering. He also serves as a chair of the Trustees of Osgood Hill and he sits on the Fields Committee. Brown lives on Old Farm Road with his wife, Jamie. They have three children.
Hicks, 42, is a social studies instructional coach at Salem, Massachusetts, High School. Hicks lives with his husband, Stuart, and their twin third graders in the Library District.
Pietrowski has over 20 years of experience working in both public and private education. She currently works as an English as a second language (ESL) teacher for the Haverhill public school system. She lives with her husband and three children on Pleasant Street.
Dugan didn't respond to multiple requests for comment.
Town Moderator
Incumbent Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo is running uncontested for the position of Town Moderator this year. He's been serving as Town Moderator since 2012. Prior to becoming Town Moderator, DiSalvo served on the School Committee.
DiSalvo, 66, is the founder and CEO of Sema4, Inc., a global company that takes over failing venture capitol, private equity and hedge funds. He lives on Coventry Lane with his wife, Tricia Melvin, they have one daughter together.
Housing Authority
One seat is up on the Housing Authority this year. Max Butterbrodt, a 25-year-old who is finishing up his law degree at Suffolk University Law School, is running uncontested. Incumbent Francis McCarthy decided to not seek re-election.