It was a year of celebration and tragedy in our local Southern New Hampshire towns. Derry, Londonderry and Windham celebrated the 300th anniversary of the original Nutfield settlement — which gave birth to the three towns along with part of Manchester. All towns in the region have been bustling with presidential candidates, all stumping in advance of the state’s first-in-the-nation primary, which will be held on Feb. 11, 2020. Murders in Londonderry, Derry and Sandown gripped the residents of those towns.
Here’s a look back at some of the top stories of 2019.
REGION
First for 100 years
The year 2020 will make 100 years of New Hampshire hosting the nation’s first primary in the presidential nomination cycle.
On Nov. 25, New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner kept the state’s prime primary status in tact by officially setting a date.
On Feb. 11, Granite State voters will go to the polls to pick their Democrat nominee and Republican nominee for president.
The voting will come eight days after Iowa’s caucuses, Feb. 3
The Iowa and New Hampshire outcomes go a long ways towards determining which candidates stay in the running to be the party nominees for president.
The 2020 New Hampshire presidential primary will be as, or even more, exciting and critical to candidates’ chances for their party’s nomination.
The primary line-up is front-loaded with voting in delegate-rich states shortly after the NH primary.
Super Tuesday, March 3, voting will take place in 14 states including California, Texas, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Virginia. More than one-third of the U.S. population is expected to vote on Super Tuesday.
In the summer, each party will elect its nominee at their respective conventions: the Democratic Convention July 13-16, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Republican Convention Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The nominees will square off in the national election for president, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Historically, New Hampshire has served as the national barometer of presidential potential, its voters the sizer-uppers of the prospective chief executive.
New Hampshire started holding a presidential primary in 1916. But Indiana was the first state to hold a primary that year, March 7, a week before New Hampshire.
It wasn’t until four years later, in 1920, that the Granite State claimed the distinction as the first-in-the-nation primary state.
New Hampshire primary voters headed to the polls on March 9, a cold day after a snowstorm.
New Hampshire was the first of 20 states that held presidential primaries in 1920, a week before North Dakota voted.
– Terry Date
LONDONDERRY/PELHAM
A pastor killed, then church wedding targeted
One man killed a pastor and then another opened fire in a church during a wedding in two jarring, potentially-related Southern New Hampshire crimes this fall.
Brandon Castiglione, 24, and Dale Holloway, 37, both remain held without bail after the October crimes.
Castiglione, 24, is charged with the second degree murder of Luis Garcia, 60, of Manchester, on Oct. 1.
He’s accused of shooting Garcia, a pastor at the New England Pentecostal Ministries Church in Pelham, at his home at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry, according to court papers.
Castiglione’s mental competency is an issue in the ongoing, murder case.
Then, on Oct. 12, in what may be a revenge crime, Holloway opened fire during a wedding at the pentecostal church in Pelham, wounding Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, and bride-to-be, Claire McMullen, 60. Holloway also pistol whipped the groom, Mark Castiglione, 60, with the handgun, authorities said.
All three survived the attack.
Holloway, a Latin Kings gang member, is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree and simple assault for the church shooting.
He is also charged with brutal jailhouse attack on defense attorney Michael Davidow, who was appointed to represent him for the church shooting charges.
Brandon Castiglione is Mark Castiglione’s son and Garcia was Holloway’s stepfather, authorities said.
Both men have court dates scheduled in early 2020 in their ongoing, criminal cases.
– Jill Harmacinski
SALEM
Movement for Moeschen
In May thousands of people rallied for Woodbury School music teacher Patrick Moeschen, who was reassigned from teaching band this school year.
In the new school year Moeschen is finding his new place teaching Music Lab and rewriting the curriculum to get students more interested in music.
“The best thing about it is that we are redesigning the curriculum,” he said, emphasizing that he wanted to bring a performance element into the non-performance class. “I’m working with the administrators to find inspiration for students through music and create out of nowhere.”
Most recently his seventh graders composed and wrote lyrics for their blues pieces and then performed them for the class. After the break, eighth graders will be making music podcasts and the sixth graders will play music paired with video game images, he said. He teaches 350 students in all.
After teaching 20-plus years at Woodbury, Moeschen — who teaches from a wheelchair due to a form of muscular dystrophy — was notified of a change in his class schedule in May.
“I never thought of myself as a disabled teacher, instead I was a teacher who was disabled — I come into work to do my best everyday, just like the other teachers in this building,” Moeschen said.
The decision upset students, alumni and parents across the district. Within days a Facebook group called “Free Moeschen!” with more than 2,000 members and a petition with more than 4,400 signatures were started to help get Moeschen reinstated.
Students, parents and alumni packed a school board meeting to ask district officials to reconsider. Students also attempted to plan a walkout that turned into a sit-in at the middle school.
The outpouring of support was unbelievable and amazing to see, Moeschen said. “This is something that usually only happens after someone dies — all of the people from their life coming together. I got to live that with getting phone calls and people coming to my house, it made me feel valued.
“Things are good and I’m having fun,” Moeschen said. “I’m glad everything has settled down.”
– Madeline Hughes
PLAISTOW
Sanborn’s Candies closed its doors
Sanborn’s Candies, which operated in Plaistow for more than 60 years, closed in October of this year. The family-owned business was one of the oldest businesses on Route 125.
William and Jennie Sanborn, grandparents of the most recent owner of Sanborn’s Theodore Sanborn, built the candy operation in Plaistow. Since opening its doors, the business was largely run by family members and became known for its holiday gift baskets, 3-foot-tall chocolate Easter rabbits and specialty solid chocolate turkeys for Thanksgiving. Customers living out of the area often ordered candy to be shipped across the country.
The nearly 20-acre lot at 143 Plaistow Road where the business was located was sold to make way for a major 12,000-square-foot heavy equipment rental and maintenance facility, an 1,800-square-foot equipment wash facility, a display area, storage, and a diesel fuel tank, forcing the well-loved business to close its doors.
Theodore Sanborn, who owned the candy business but not the property itself, spoke out earlier this year during the planning and approval stages of the development project.
“To have this unique business and landmark destroyed for an industrial business is absolutely a slap in the face to not only my grandparents, but to the Plaistow community and residents in general,” he said previously.
– Erin Nolan
WINDHAM
Students stage walkout
In March, students at Windham High School made a big statement about how they felt about their teachers.
Students staged a protest walkout, citing the recent resignation of a popular athletic director and other teachers not returning to the school next year. Students got up and left the building and returned back inside about 20 minutes later.
The protest idea got its start when information circulated about several high school teachers not having contracts renewed for next year. That included former Windham head football coach and athletic director Bill Raycraft who resigned from both positions.
“I want to be the best I can be at my job,” Raycraft said in a press release. “And, going forward, I felt it was getting harder to do that with the time this profession takes. I love my position, the students, fellow coaches, teachers, boosters and parents, but at some point I have to look at what is best for all of us.”
Raycraft served as football coach and athletic director for Windham since the school opened in 2009.
– Julie Huss
REGION
Nutfield’s big birthday
The year started with the official kickoff to the 300th anniversary of the original Nutfield settlement with all Nutfield communities — Derry, Londonderry, Windham and Derryfield in Manchester — planning a year full of special activities and historical events. Derry celebrated in April with a Nutfield gala near the official date of the Rev. James MacGregor’s first sermon in the new world and other towns continued through the year with events. Derry ended the official Nutfield celebration in September with the annual Derryfest and Derry After Dark celebrations.
– Julie Huss
LONDONDERRY
Man accused of murdering wife
A Londonderry man was accused of murdering his wife in April at the couple’s West Road home.
William Argie, 46, of Londonderry, was arrested and charged with two alternative counts of second-degree murder — for knowingly causing the death of his wife Maureen, 41, by strangling and/or smothering her, and for recklessly causing her death, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
Argie pleaded not guilty in June, and was held at the Rockingham County Jail without bail.
At the time, Argie was still serving his suspended sentence on previous criminal threatening charges when he was arrested for his wife’s murder, according to court documents, stating that on Dec. 18, 2017, New Hampshire State Police received a phone call from a tractor-trailer driver saying a man in a pickup pointed a gun at him while driving on Interstate 93. Police later identified that man as Argie.
According to the affidavit, Argie “began to feel that the (tractor-trailer) unit operator was purposefully swerving into his lane. Argie then sped up to pass the (tractor-trailer) unit. Argie stated that as he passed the (tractor-trailer) unit he retrieved his handgun from under his seat, took the handgun with his left hand and stuck it out the window.”
After pleading guilty in February 2018, Argie was given a suspended two-year sentence, according to court documents. He had to complete 25 hours of community service, get a mental health evaluation, and could not possess firearms, according to court documents.
According to court documents provided by Argie’s lawyer Donald Blaszka, he complied with all of those requirements — completing 27 hours of community service at Sonshine Soup Kitchen in Derry, participating in bi-weekly counseling, and selling his two firearms.
According to Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley, Argie is expected to face a bail hearing Jan. 7.
– Julie Huss
DERRY
Welcome home, soldier
An Army Ranger got a big welcome to town with a new home and a new life in 2019.
In May, Sgt. Thomas Block, a Ranger with the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, received the keys to a brand new, mortgage free home in Derry off Walnut Hill Road, thanks to a collaborative effort between Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, Army Ranger Lead the Way Fund, New England Regional Council of Carpenters, North and South Construction, and many other sponsors and supporters.
Block, his wife Janine and toddler son Colton, drove in to the property and were welcomed by the crowd gathered at the new home. A Minnesota native, Block as severely wounded by an improvised explosive device while on his fourth combat rotation on Oct. 6, 2013. He was part of a joint task force that prevented a high profile suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan, and was wounded when a bomber detonated while in close proximity to the task force.
He was selected to be a home recipient through Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors program.
The organization is based in Arizona and was founded in 2009 by four-time NFL defensive end Jared Allen, who returned home from a USO visit to military bases in the Middle East and saw all the sacrifices soldiers were making. That led to the mission to raise money to build and remodel handicap accessible homes for those soldiers needing help.
– Julie Huss
SALEM
New development all over town
In 2019 Salem demonstrated it still reigns as a destination for business.
Cinemark just opened up a 12-screen movie theater at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Expanding food options, a Panera, a Five Guys restaurant and a third Market Basket opened.
Along with three Market Baskets now in town, members of the Planning Board approved three applications for dog day cares in town. Town Planner Ross Moldoff said that usually the town sees applications for specific businesses cluster together and this year it happened to be dog day cares.
The Market Basket was one of the first businesses in Tuscan Village to be built and opened along with HomeSense. Both are performing better than expected, according to developer Joe Faro, and he is excited for more businesses to be built and opened in 2020.
– Madeline Hughes
REGION
Young blood feeds campaigns
Back in August, six months out from the first-in-the nation New Hampshire primary, candidates in the crowded Democratic field were campaigning at nontraditional stops currying favor with younger voters.
U.S. Census data shows that the youngest voters, those in the 18 to 29 age bracket, voted at a 16% higher rate in the 2018 midterms — 36% — compared to the 20% turnout in 2014.
At the same time, turnout among voters from 30 to 44 age group was up 14%; ages 45 to 64 up 10%; and 65 and older up 7%.
Conventional wisdom held, and holds, that the ballots cast by the social media savvy voters under 40 will go a long ways toward determining the presidential primary victor.
By now, the original field has thinned — and a few late entries have joined the race.
In the summer, candidates barnstormed at less traditional venues such as high-end coffee shops and brew pubs — small independent bookstores, opioid recovery centers and, for at least one candidate, yoga studios — where candidates expected to encounter younger voters.
And also at places they were likely to fill the room.
Now, in the latter stage of the campaign, candidates will graduate to larger venues, so long as they can fill them.
“The golden rule of the New Hampshire primary campaign is always fill the room that the candidate is in,” said Dante Scala, a University of New Hampshire political science professor.
Two days before Christmas we asked Scala if he was surprised by any primary-related news.
Here’s what he had to say:
“Kamala Harris’s departure from the race was a surprise — if you had told me at the beginning of the year that she would be out before Iowa voted, I would have been skeptical. It just goes to show how difficult a presidential campaign can be. Candidates may be great in person, and check off a lot of boxes on paper, but may still be unable to put together an effective national campaign.
“Another surprise was the late entrance of Deval Patrick and Mike Bloomberg into the race. Politicians are nothing if not very ambitious, and sometimes that ambition gets the best of them when they perceive they missed a potential opportunity.”
– Terry Date
TIMBERLANE
School district mulls withdrawal from SAU 55
In March of this year, voters in Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown and Danville approved the creation of a planning committee to determine the feasibility of withdrawing Timberlane Regional School District from School Administrative Unit 55.
The Timberlane and Hampstead school districts currently make up SAU 55.
In August, the committee submitted an “Organization and SAU 55 Withdrawal Plan” which listed what the board saw as multiple advantages to withdrawing from SAU 55, potential impacts of a withdrawal and a one-year transition plan starting on July 1, 2021.
This process has not been without controversy. The public expressed concern over issues such as the single district organizational chart and the proposed budget.
– Erin Nolan
DERRY
Death on the bypass
The community reeled in August after a Derry man pleaded not guilty to charges he shot and killed his wife.
Roderick Munstis, 79, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one knowingly and the other recklessly, according to court documents. He is accused of shooting his wife, Ellen Munstis, 74, multiple times in the chest with a handgun at the couple’s home at 151 Bypass 28.
During the arraignment, Judge N. William Delker addressed a seemingly confused Munstis and held him without bail. After a short proceeding he was taken back into custody.
As part of the bail order, the judge ordered Munstis not have contact with his wife’s family, according to court documents.
Neighbors and friends who knew the couple said they were shocked by the news. Later in August, the Munstis home was destroyed by fire.
– Julie Huss
LONDONDERRY
Gridiron greatness returns to town
As the year drew to a close, it was time for the Londonderry High School Lancers football team to be on top, earning the Division 1 state championship, beating Exeter for the title 21-10 in a game held at University of New Hampshire.
The undefeated and top-ranked Lancers had a stellar season, outscoring opponents 531-122 and averaging 44.3 points per game.
“Words can’t describe this feeling,” said senior Tyler Kayo. “All of the time that we put in, for it to finally end like this, end the way we wanted it to on our terms, it’s just the greatest feeling in the world.”
Londonderry’s last state title came in 1998.
WINDHAM
Moeckel Pond and its dam
A historic spot in town got a lot of attention in 2019.
The historic dam at Moeckel Pond will be upgraded, named the Marston-Finn Conservation Dam.
Community members, town officials, and other supporters of the pond gathered this past summer for an official ground-breaking ceremony to officially start the construction of the dam off Moeckel Road.
It’s been nearly a decade in the making to get to this point, according to Dianna Fallon, head of the Friends of Moeckel Pond, a core group of five who took on the project with the help of many in town to bring the dam and its waters back to a thriving state.
Moeckel Pond and its dam have a rich history in Windham.
But through the generations, things changed, families changed, and the Moeckel Pond legacy was changing.
In 2002, the state’s Department of Environmental Services issued a letter of deficiency to the property owners, saying the dam did not meet the state’s standards and, if it failed, it could affect properties downstream. The state eventually ordered the dam to be breached in 2010 and the pond water drained.
People in town started rallying to try and find ways to save the dam and the pond. The Friends of Moeckel Pond got its start and the town’s conservation officials got involved.
Fundraising efforts also got a swift start. The privately-owned pond property was eventually donated to the Friends of Moeckel Pond, and eventually sold to the Conservation Commission for $150,000.
Groups in town got involved to help raise more money including the nonprofit Windham Endowment for Community Advancement that made Moeckel Pond and its dam a major focus.
The town also established the creation of a Moeckel Pond Village District, an organization made up of local homeowners to help take over responsibility of the dam once the work is complete.
– Julie Huss
SALEM
Printer-box house cleaned and renovated
Earlier this year, the ranch-style home at 45 Maclarnon Road made headlines for the thousands of printer and boxes stacked in its back yard.
Since then the home has been sold and renovated, and the boxes are all gone.
With a fresh coat of paint on the outside and new appliances inside, the home was put was recently put on the market by Mark Cooper with Starpoint Realty.
Cooper and his partner Sean Nadeau of Scott’s Roofing Services bought the house for $253,000 to renovate it.
“It was a major transformation, a lot of work and money,” Nadeau said. Local recycling company Windfield Alloy helped facilitate the cleanup.
For three days about 25-30 people were sorting the trash — plastic, Styrofoam and cardboard — by hand.
While the work was overwhelming, it was rewarding as neighbors came over to thank the crew, Nadeau said.
“We have a full rehab team who got it down to the studs and renovated it to where it should be,” Nadeau said. “We cleaned the house up and made it a home, and got the neighborhood back to where it should be.”
With a new roof, windows, porch and renovated kitchen activity on the house busy, even while being put on the market around the winter holiday season, which is typically slower, Nadeau said.
– Madeline Hughes
DERRY/LONDONDERRY
Intersections make state list
A pair of Londonderry intersections could get improvements and upgrades and made the state’s draft 10-year transportation list. The Governor’s Advisory Council on Intermodal Transportation hosted a public hearing in Londonderry in September, one of 20 hearings scheduled across New Hampshire to review and receive public input on the draft 10-year Transportation Improvement Plan for years 2021-30.
The 10-year plan continues the progress of the Interstate 93 widening project and the planned Exit 4A project that will impact both Derry and Londonderry, with increased funding for that project included in the plan.
Other Londonderry projects listed are safety and operational improvements at the intersection of NH 28/NH 128 at a cost of $1.7 million with construction proposed to begin in year 2028.
“That continues to be a problem intersection in town,” Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith said at the hearing, adding that if the state could move that project higher on the list it would be appreciated.
Another local project listed is operational and capacity improvements at the intersection of NH 28 and Stonehenge Road at a cost of nearly $1.7 million with construction in year 2021.
HAMPSTEAD
Homeowners sue HAWC
In 2018, many Hampstead homeowners’s private wells dried up. In 2019, they sued the private water company they say is responsible.
The homeowners point to Hampstead Area Water Company’s Kent Farm well as the reason their wells ran dry, later contaminating their water and staining household fixtures, according to court documents. They back up their claims with a study conducted by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, which linked the water problems to the operation of HAWC’s Kent Farm well.
In HAWC’s response to the lawsuit, it rejected the DES’ report linking dried up wells and contaminated water to the Kent Farm well, saying the study does not “(satisfy) the test for reliability of expert opinions.” The response stated that HAWC “denies the conclusions contained in (the) Report.”
The homeowners are seeking money for damages to stained household items, appliances and fixtures.
The suit also asks the court to get HAWC to stop using its Kent Farm well or to connect the homeowners to the company’s water pipeline at no cost.
Currently, HAWC’s pipeline ends about a mile from the affected homes around Main Street in Hampstead.
Lewis Builders Development Inc. is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
– Erin Nolan
SANDOWN
Man charged in grandmother’s death
Police in the usually sleepy town of Sandown responded to a 911 call from Patrick Irish during the early morning hours of Dec. 11. When they arrived, police said they found Irish’s 88-year-old grandmother, Aline Irish, bludgeoned to death.
Patrick Irish, 42, was arrested the same day in connection with the murder.
After waiving his arraignment and pleading not guilty to alternate counts of second-degree murder on Dec.12, he was held without bail at the Rockingham County Jail.
“The manner of her death was a homicide,” said New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Susan Morrell. “And now he has been charged with causing her death.”
– Erin Nolan
REGION
Water pipeline project begins
Local towns inched forward in their plans to bring water from Manchester to Plaistow, making stops in several communities along the way.
The project, funded with state contributions through the New Hampshire’s Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund and the MtBE Settlement Fund, will bring water from Manchester through Southern New Hampshire to communities in the region.
The project would connect the Manchester Water Works, which currently supplies water to the city of Manchester and some surrounding communities, to a pipeline running down Route 28. The pipeline will use infrastructure from Derry to provide water for the towns of Windham and Salem. From there, off-shoots will extend into Atkinson, Hampstead and Plaistow. Atkinson and Plaistow will also have water retention tanks to serve as a reservoir for water in those towns.
Each town would pay some of the cost of bringing the pipeline to their towns.
In Plaistow, property owners whose wells have been contaminated by MTBE, or methyl tertiary butyl ether — a toxic gasoline additive known to cause cancer — already began speaking with town officials and contractors about how to potentially connect their homes and businesses to current and future municipal water lines.
The current pipes are used for fire suppression.
More than $7 million in settlement money will pay for these properties to connect to municipal water. Once connected and using town water, the owners would be responsible for paying monthly user fees.
Eugene Forbes, a project engineer with Underwood Engineers, said previously that he wants residents to be excited about the project.
“It is important to let people know that this is really happening. Water is coming to Plaistow,” Forbes said. “It’s not a fantasy for tomorrow or a dream. It’s today. In 2021.”
SALEM
Police Department audit still making waves
In 2018, town officials ordered an audit of the Salem Police Department to look into the practices of the employees. In 2019, came the lawsuits.
Parties involved went to court over allegations of slander, civil rights violations and challenges to New Hampshire’s Right-to-Know laws.
Former Deputy Chief Robert Morin sued the town in March for slander and defamation related to the audit, according to court documents. He said various statements in the audit made him suffer “damage to his reputation and career, lost wages, loss of advancement, loss of future career opportunities and earning capacity, emotional distress and loss of enjoyment of life,” according to the lawsuit.
The town responded that “to the extent (Morin) claims to have suffered damages, such damages were caused by (Morin’s) own acts or omissions,” according to court documents.
Stemming from an incident that helped spark the police audit, Salem resident Mary Jo-Driggers claimed Morin and Sgt. Michael Bernard violated her civil rights by falsely detaining and arresting her and conducting an illegal search of her home.
The suit filed in U.S. District Court against Salem also accuses the town of enabling Morin’s and Bernard’s behavior. There is a pretrial conference set for Jan. 9 before Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone.
This year, the town of Salem went all the way to the New Hampshire Supreme Court to keep parts of the audit a secret. The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire and the Union Leader sued to have an unredacted version of the audit released in December 2018, arguing the audit is a public record and it is in the public’s interest to have access to the document in its entirety.
On April 5, Rockingham Superior Court Judge Andrew R. Schulman ruled that the town should release a less-redacted version of the audit, the ACLU of New Hampshire and the Union Leader are still suing for the whole document. The New Hampshire Supreme Court has yet to make a ruling.