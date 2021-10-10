ANDOVER — It was one of life’s little twists.
In 1966 when Jim Morrison of Andover was living in California, he met the other Jim Morrison — of The Doors.
This was before the band and its frontman lit up the charts and rose to rock and roll prominence.
It was a short, uneventful howdy-do. But 55 years later, this Jim Morrison says he remembers it.
He’s 77 years old, the same age that the other Morrison would be had he not died in a Paris apartment in 1971.
His end came four years after the release of The Doors’ first hit, “Light My Fire,” which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 list in the summer of 1967.
Andover’s Morrison grew up in north Lawrence’s Playstead neighborhood.
It was near the Hayden Schofield Playstead, a park where you could hear the crack of the bat at fast-pitch softball games in summer and the rasp of ice skates on the outdoor rink in winter.
In the fall of 1960, after Morrison graduated from Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, the weather was already getting cold here.
Southern California beckoned. Beaches and warm weather. Wouldn’t it be nice.
He and others saw the California sun showcased weekly on television, on shows including “77 Sunset Strip.”
The lighthearted series starred two private investigators and a hipster parking lot attendant named Kookie.
Kookie loved rock ’n’ roll, street slang and himself. He perpetually combed his ducktail-styled hair. His habit was even the subject of an unexpected, goofy hit song called “Kookie, Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb)” with actor Edd Byrnes and singer Connie Stevens.
So, in 1960 in Lawrence, Morrison and two friends from his neighborhood piled in a car and drove across the country to Los Angeles.
His friends stayed four months, until about Easter.
Morrison liked it there and stayed. He went to junior college. It was inexpensive, $6 a credit, and then he went to UCLA, studying physical education for $200 a semester.
He went to school in the daytime and worked nights, living in Hollywood near the Sunset Strip. He enjoyed the beaches at Santa Monica and made friends.
One of them was a guy named John Durrill, a musician.
Durrill would go on to play keyboards for The Ventures, a surf rock band whose hits included one of the catchiest theme songs ever, “Hawaii Five-O.”
Durrill also wrote songs for popular recording artists. He wrote “Dark Lady” for Cher in 1973 and “The Only Couple on the Floor” for Frank Sinatra in 1975. He also co-wrote “Misery and Gin” for Merle Haggard in 1980.
Break on through
One day in 1966, Durrill was at a rehearsal studio on Gower Street and called his friend — the Lawrencian transplant Jim Morrison.
“He called me up and said, ‘There is a guy with the same name, practicing. Why don’t you come down and meet him?’” Morrison recalls.
The studio was just down the street so Morrison walked over and met his namesake and his bandmates.
They were pleasant. It was a brief meeting. The Doors seemed a little anxious about their upcoming tryout at the Whisky a Go Go music club (spelled without an “e” because city zoning laws prohibited clubs to use the name of an alcoholic beverage).
The small club on the Sunset Strip was a landmark venue. Go-go dancers originated there. They wore short, fringed skirts and tall white boots and danced on elevated platforms by the stage.
In May 1966, The Doors became a Whisky a Go Go house band. They were fired in August after Morrison — the Doors Morrison — ad-libbed controversial Oedipal references in a performance of the song “The End.”
The Doors, signed by Elektra Records, went on to stardom. Their first national tour took them to the East Coast and included concerts at the Commodore Ballroom in Lowell and the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in Hampton, New Hampshire.
When the Music’s Over
Jim Morrison of Lawrence stayed in California for 24 years, until 1984.
He never saw The Doors perform live, but would hear their songs on the radio.
He ended up working for a construction company, traveling the country placing bids for scaffolding on major building projects.
Morrison married a woman he knew from when he worked as a lifeguard, before he moved to California. Her name was Gloria Jensen, from Londonderry, New Hampshire.
On occasion, after Jim Morrison the musician died, people would make little jokes to the local Morrison, asking him things like, “Hey, I thought you were dead?”
“No, I’m still alive,” he’d answer.
Jim Morrison and The Doors, by the way, shared the stage at the Whisky a Go Go with another Morrison, Van Morrison and his band Them.
Them had a two-week residency at the club in June 1966 with Jim Morrison and The Doors as the opening act.
On the last night of the residency, The Doors joined Them in a 20-minute jam on the Van Morrison song “Gloria.”
Now that’s a Morrison who Andover Jim Morrison would have liked to have seen play.
Still, it was a memorable meeting, maybe a little strange, in retrospect, encountering the other Jim Morrison, all those years ago.