SALEM, N.H. — Until this past week, the March 13 schedule has remained written on the whiteboard at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem.
Since the coronavirus crisis halted activities at the club that day, the schedule hasn’t been updated. There was no need to. It’s been a quiet, almost silent two months at the club, CEO Marco Abreu said.
On Monday, however the club will open at a fraction of its capacity as a daycare center for children of essential workers, Abreu said. The club typically has about 285 children running around at any given time, but the daycare will start with only 48 children, Abreu said.
Childcare for essential workers has been allowed under the governor’s crisis rules, but the club remained closed until it could safely open up as a daycare center.
“With so much of the unknown, it was hard to open up in a fluid situation,” Abreu said. “Now we are comfortable opening with the recommendations given.”
Club officials know the reopening is going to be a slow start because many parents are fearful of putting their children into a community setting, Abreu said.
Sizes of classes at the club’s daycare program have been reduced to help with social distancing. One preschool classroom that typically holds 12 to 16 children will have eight. Children will stay with their assigned group for the entire day and siblings will be together to minimize exposure to people outside their family, Abreu said.
The running joke with club staff is that the social distance guidelines go against many of the lessons the club tries to teach on a daily basis. Instead of children being encouraged to share, now each gets their own supplies for making crafts or other activities, Abreu explained.
Before the shutdown due to the virus crisis, the Boys & Girls Club staff were regularly teaching about respecting each other’s space. Social distancing is taking that to an extreme, Abreau said.
“We will do our best,” said Izzy Ruiz, program director at the club. “It’s going to be about role-modeling for them. It’s a teaching process for them as much as it is for us.”
The club staff will meet daily to understand new health guidance and discuss how to best follow those norms, Abreu said.
“We are all very lucky to have a team that’s mission-driven that keeps kids and the community at the forefront of what we do,” club Chief Operating Officer Larissa O’Rourke said.
The club staff will be paying attention as the governor’s office is expected to announce guidelines for summer camps before the end of the month. The staff hopes to be able to learn while growing the club’s programs.
“We have to continually be thinking about it because we know we have to be adaptable,” Abreu said. “We know it’s not going to be a normal summer camp experience, but our goal is to maximize the impact we can make to help the community.”