NORTH ANDOVER — Water power that drove industry in the 19th century wiped out a considerable number of businesses in North Andover Tuesday.
A deluge that followed up to 7 inches of rain drove through the lobby of Jaime’s Restaurant in the East Mill Complex on High Street, former site of the Davis and Furber Machine Shop, and through Good Day Cafe next door.
Jaime’s owner Jaime Faria said staff members called him at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to say there was a little water in the basement, but by 11 a.m., it was up to the first step on the basement and by 11:30 a.m., it was up to his waist.
Faria showed U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, the spot on a support beam on the entrance level that the water had reached, about a foot and a half up from the floor.
“I sat here and watched a full-sized refrigerator go through a window and cross the street,” Faria said.
He led a tour of his basement and pointed to a spot, five feet up on a white wall, where the water had also left its mark. The flooding had also tossed refrigerators on their sides, filled freezers and coated racks of wine bottles with mud.
Dan Branagan, the chef at Jaime’s, and North Andover firefighters Tim McGuire and Jim Savarino volunteered their time to clean up the muck and debris after the water receded on Tuesday, and were still hard at work on Thursday afternoon.
“We were getting all the food and everything that got ruined down here, all the meats, and collected trash,” McGuire said.
Gregg Lindsay, owner of Good Day Cafe, said “washed out” was a good description of the impact on his restaurant.
“Most of the equipment, if not all of it, and the furniture and fixtures are all pretty much a loss, and anything that was down in the basement was completely submerged,” Lindsay said. “We had mechanical equipment down there, the hot water heater was down there, our pressers and condensers for our walk-in coolers, some kitchen equipment stored down there, that was all gone.”
Lindsay said anything made of wood or cloth is ruined if it came in contact with the water, which was contaminated with bacteria.
Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodriguez said that the area around the Mill Complex on either side of High Street is not in a flood plain.
Jeff Coco, North Andover’s emergency management director, said it does lie along a route that carries water from Lake Cochichewick into a retention pond behind the mill complex, which once powered massive gears that are still visible at the back of Jaime’s Restaurant.
But Coco said that the Mill complex had been modernized. Moulton, who was touring the damage with town officials, state Rep. Adrianne Ramos and state Sen. Bruce Tarr, said that the property manager had putting extensive resources into storm water management over the last 10 years.
After passing through the East and West Mill complex, Cochichewick Brook flows down to a dam at Osgood Pond that was topped by Tuesday’s flooding, damaging a bridge that crosses the dam.
That dam was classified by the state’s Office of Dam Safety in 2021 as structurally deficient, in poor condition and a significant hazard, and in need of renovations that include removal of trees and brush from surrounding banks.
Linda VanDeVoorde, who works in a building that abuts the dam, expressed concern Thursday that the dam’s owners, Sutton Pound Condominiums, has been slow to comply with that requirement.
Linda Kelly, who serves on the board of Sutton Pound Condominiums, said that they have been responding to the state’s request for corrective action and Tuesday’s storm had worsened an “already tough situation.”
Murphy-Rodrigues said that Office of Dam Safety had visited North Andover following the storm and inspected the Osgood Dam and another dam on Sutton Pond, and would contact dam owners Thursday about “what they need to do in order to continue to be safe.”
“But they told us that both those dams are safe at this point,” Murphy-Rodrigues said.
Damage was extensive at several other sites in North Andover, including some shops at 4 Mill St., where Alter Ego Beauty is located.
Owner Raquel Aguiar said she was giving a customer a facial treatment when she looked at the floor and saw that the woman’s flip flops were floating in water.
A section of Waverly Road near Route 114 was carved away and a porch at 725 Waverly Road was destroyed when a stream that runs through a culvert swelled in its banks. Waverly was still blocked off Thursday morning while crews repaired the damage.
Moulton compared the damage he saw to something left by a hurricane or tornado, and said he would be surprised if financial assessment of the damage didn’t reach tens of millions of dollars, as Murphy-Rodrigues said yesterday.
“This is a real disaster,” Moulton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.