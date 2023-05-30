BOSTON -- Where do we begin?
It’s a lot.
But before we delve into what happened to the Boston Celtics, we must be reminded they were one win away from the NBA Finals.
They are not bums. Players from 27 other teams were in places like Cancun, San Juan or some other Caribbean island while the T.D. Garden was rocking louder than a Taylor Swift concert.
Seven years. Five conference finals trips. One NBA Finals trip.
Let me put it this way: Damien Lillard would have a statue in Portland if he guided the Blazers to those “exciting” finishes.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are elite players, both ranking among the top 15 in their sport. And those around them, for most of this season, were deemed the most talented and deepest group in the league.
But we don’t look at things from the silver lining perspective here in New England. We go much, much lower.
Championship or bust.
First off, there were extenuating circumstances that hurt the Celtics' chances, including Malcolm Brogdon’s elbow issue. He was a go-to performer this season. A legit scoring option.
Then Tatum’s twisted ankle in the first minute happened and the Celtics basically folded.
Brown’s chance to be a seventh game alpha male never transpired. Worse, he was as bad as he’s ever been, turning the ball over eight times and missing 3-pointers (1 for 9) like a YMCA member playing the noon pickup games.
The Celtics, according to coach Joe Mazzulla after the game, are all-in when it comes to shooting 3-pointers. The more, the merrier.
When asked if the franchise was too reliant on the long shot, Mazzulla was ready: “No.”
In other words, the Celtics analytics dept. says that the team that makes the most 3-point shots, at highest percentage rate, wins. The rest of the stuff, including defense, doesn’t matter.
And it’s up to Mazzulla and his staff to create an offense, which includes driving and passing, which eventually leads to somebody being open.
Fast forward to the opening minute on Monday night. The first offensive play finds Al Horford all alone -- as in nobody within 10 feet of him -- near the foul line. It was a gift two points.
Nope. Horford didn’t pull the trigger. Instead he looks for someone beyond the 3-point arc and finds Tatum, who has a defender near him. Tatum gets the ball, feigns a 3-point shot and tries to dribble toward the baseline.
He sprains his ankle.
Crazy, isn’t it? If Horford takes the shot, make or miss, nothing happens and the game moves on.
Instead, Brown’s dream scenario occurs, yet he couldn’t handle it.
And it wasn’t all on him. The Heat deserve a little credit, too. They defended Brown. They defended everybody. They always defend everybody.
The Heat, come to find out, don’t rely on the 3-point shot like most teams, particularly the Celtics. It’s not to say they don't do damage back there, because Caleb Martin, who hit 24 of 45 attempts from beyond the arc, basically stole the series becoming Jimmy Butler’s version of Robin.
But as head coach Erik Spoelstra noted after Game 5 in Boston, they can win many different kinds of ways, basically implying they can miss a bunch of 3-pointers and still win the game.
That’s the mental edge the Celtics don’t have, or at least didn’t have in Game 7. Ironically, the Celtics climbed back in this series by winning three straight games that were predicated on defensive effort.
Whatever.
The Celtics looked like a lost puppy after Tatum went down and started limping up and down the court.
Losing Brogdon, who tried to play but couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn with a canoe paddle, compounded Tatum’s injury.
The best offensive team in the league couldn’t buy an easy hoop.
Credit Derrick White, who seemed to be on an island, trying to will the Celtics back with some big drives and big 3’s. But Brown would burst the bubble with a miss or turnover.
After the game, it got interesting as Brogdon said the Celtics de-emphasizing defense this year caused the inconsistency, refuting his coach, who said the opposite.
It was sad, really, those last 24 minutes. The Celtics never made that run that home teams and, well, champions make.
They didn’t have it in them.
Which brings us back to their ultimate goal, which is to build that uber/perfect 3-point shooting team.
Where every player can play every position and shoot 3-pointers like no other.
There are two problems.
Robert Williams, who amazingly made 79 percent of his field goals in the playoffs (67 for 85), only played 14 minutes in Game 7, and Marcus Smart, who is not a true, deft handling point guard, are not 3-point heavy shooters.
Why even have them around?
Either go all-in with analytics or don’t. It’s an issue that needs to be addressed, defense, three-pointing and toughness.
