LONDONDERRY — The community honored its veterans Saturday morning, starting with a breakfast, followed by gifts, tributes and a lot of thank-yous.
The annual Veterans Breakfast was held at Londonderry High School, drawing a big crowd of veterans and guests for an early meal, followed by patriotic speeches, music and much appreciation.
The school’s Pay it Forward Club student members hosted the annual breakfast to honor veterans in the area. Special gift baskets were presented to veterans attending, filled with gift cards, and items donated by local businesses and other community members.
The breakfast has grown since it started. High School Assistant Principal and Pay it Forward advisor Katie Sullivan said in 2013, the breakfast honored 46 veterans. Last year, 220 attended.
Following the breakfast, a Veterans Day ceremony took place in the cafeteria. The traditional parade and ceremony was cancelled due to recent construction on the Town Common. American Legion members provided a brief service that included additional tributes to the veterans in the room.
As Veterans Day nears, area communities will honor their veterans with community services, events, breakfasts and parades.
Here is a listing of some of what area towns and cities will offer to celebrate veterans and their service.
Massachusetts
Andover: Andover holds three brief ceremonies on Monday, Nov. 11, followed by a luncheon at the Ballardvale United Church at 1 p.m., 23 Clark Road. The ceremonies will be held at West Parish Cemetery at 10 a.m.; Spring Grove Cemetery at 11 a.m.; Ballardvale Green at noon. Veterans Day ceremonies are held rain or shine. If there is moderate to heavy rain, a brief ceremony will be held at noon at Elm Green, followed indoors at Ballardvale United Church.
Haverhill: On Monday, Nov. 11, parade forms at 10 a.m. in front of 64 Kenoza Ave. (former VFW), then marches at 10:30 a.m. to Monument Square, down Main Street to Global Peace Monument on Ginty Boulevard for traditional ceremony. Buffet lunch follows at the American Legion Farm, 1314 Main St.
Lawrence: Disabled American Veterans Queen City Chapter 2, holds a wreath laying ceremony on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at the memorial honoring World War I and World War II veterans at the end of Ames Street, above the reservoir. In keeping with tradition, the ceremony honoring those who gave their lives for freedom, takes place at 11:11 a.m. All are welcome to attend. Disabled American Veterans Queen City Chapter 2, chartered in 1931, is oldest active D.A.V. chapter in the state of Massachusetts and has an award-winning service center located at 112 East Haverhill St. in Lawrence.
The City of Lawrence Veterans Services will host a veterans memorial ceremony, 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at South Lawrence East, 161 Crawford St. Keynote speaker is Councilor David Abdoo.
Methuen: On Monday, Nov. 11, Ron Marsan’s annual veterans breakfast at Country Kitchen, Hampshire Street, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Annual parade forms at 9:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 122, 200 Broadway, steps off at 10 a.m. Parade route heads north on Broadway to clock tower, left on Hampshire Street, left on Lowell Street past Central Fire Station, left onto Grove to Walnut Grove for ceremony. After ceremony, parade reforms and returns to American Legion Post 122 via same route.
Arnold Greenwood Post 8349 holds a ceremony at the veterans’ lot at Elmwood Cemetery, 130 North Lowell St., noon.
City of Methuen Veterans Office poster contest winners announced at VFW Post 8349 at 1:15 p.m.
If parade is cancelled due to bad weather, the ceremony is held at the American Legion Post, 200 Broadway at 10 a.m. For more information, contact the City of Methuen Veterans’ office at 978-983-8585.
North Andover: The Patriotic Committee hosts a Veterans Day parade and ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11, 10:15 a.m. The parade starts at First and Main Plaza, with ceremony immediately following at Patriots Memorial Park. In the case of bad weather, services are moved to the middle school’s Veterans Auditorium at 10:30 a.m.
New Hampshire
Atkinson: A veterans breakfast and ceremony is held Monday, Nov. 11, at the Atkinson Community Center. A light breakfast for veterans, their families and friends begins at 9 a.m. with a ceremony held outside at 10 a.m., co-sponsored by Atkinson Recreation, Atkinson Lions Club and Atkinson Women’s Civic Club. Local Scouts will be participating.
Danville: Monday, Nov. 11, a service is held at 11 a.m. at the veterans memorial. Veterans and guests are invited to share time afterward at American Legion Post 115, and Kingston Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1088.
Derry: On Monday, Nov. 11, Pinkerton Academy hosts its annual Veterans Day breakfast, 7 to 9:30 a.m., sponsored by the Class of 2023.
A Blessing of Veterans service is held Nov. 11, 10 a.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 63 East Broadway, followed by services in MacGregor Park at 10:30 a.m. Following the services, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1617 hosts an open house at the post home on Railroad Avenue, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with visits to veterans at area nursing homes and retirement facilities to follow.
Hampstead: Monday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day observance, 11 a.m. to noon at Hampstead Middle School cafeteria. The program includes patriotic songs, an Air Force JROTC Color Guard, and special presentations. For information contact Howie Steadman, chairman of the Patriotic Purposes Committee at 603-329-4288.
Newton: Monday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day pancake breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m. at Memorial School, 31 West Main St., honors ceremony outside at 11:11 a.m.
Pelham: Monday, Nov. 11, Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion rifle squad ceremony, 9 a.m., Veterans Park. Service at 11 a.m. at Pelham Gibson Cemetery. After cemetery service a light lunch is served at Pelham VFW Post 10722.
Plaistow: Monday, Nov. 11, 9:30 a.m. services on Town Green, if raining, services moved to Great Hall.
Salem: Monday, Nov. 11, service at Veterans Park at Town Common, Main Street, followed by visits to Pine Grove Cemetery.
Sandown: Sandown Heritage Commission honors Veterans Day with a special program, “The History of the U.S. Submarine Force and the Loss of U.S.S. Thresher” on Sunday, Nov. 10, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main St., Local submarine veteran Peter J. Koester gives a multi-media presentation on the history of the United State Submarine Force.
Light refreshments will be served and donations accepted to support the Heritage Commission.