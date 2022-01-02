At its center, 2021 was the year pandemic frustration and fatigue bore down on the masses.
But it was aslo other things. It was the year ushered in by the Jan. 6 storming of the nation’s Capitol by angry supporters of defeated, outgoing President Donald Trump. Two weeks later, President Joe Biden was sworn in at an emotional, yet tense and closely guarded, ceremony.
The year saw the frantic end of the war in Afghanistan, America’s longest. On Aug. 29 during the withdrawal, Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario, 25, of Lawrence, was among 13 service members killed by suicide bombers in Kabul.
The year also was the backdrop for the playing out of volatile social justice cases. Most notably, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted June 5 of the murder of George Floyd, a Black man he killed during an arrest on May 25, 2020, igniting nationwide riots and protests.
Still, through all of this and more – at times in the shadows and other times inducing tunnel vision – the threat of COVID-19 loomed.
More of the same
Melding into a long catastrophe, 2020 and 2021 blended into each other.
The pandemic signaled it might subside in June, but regained traction in July and persisted in disrupting, upending and ending lives.
Area residents are tired, they say. Patients, parents, caregivers, public health officials, administrators, academics, children, senior citizens – people – had been dealt enough.
“It has been a long decade this year,” said Tom Carbone, Andover’s director of public health.
As of Dec. 31, the United States had lost 822,719 residents to COVID-19 since March 2020. In Massachusetts there were 20,221 such deaths in the same time period. and in New Hampshire, with its far smaller population, 1,961 people died.
January delivered hope with the availability of limited vaccines, and by the spring a glimmer of normalcy seemed to be on the horizon as the mass mobilization of vaccinations promised to give millions of Americans immunity and limit the disease’s spread.
The emergence of new variants, however, lessened the vaccines’ shine – but not their effectiveness, health experts maintain.
“We’ve seen proof that vaccines work,” Carbone said. “As soon as we started immunizing seniors in late winter and early spring we saw case loads drop and then with immunization of subsequent populations the same took place.”
As proof, Carbone pointed to Dec. 20, 2021, Massachusetts Department of Public Health statistics, showing that nearly 97% of all breakthrough cases among vaccinated people in the Commonwealth have not resulted in hospitalization or death. Meanwhile unvaccinated residents were 31 times more likely to become infected compared to fully vaccinated and boostered residents.
Earlier, in October, the national Centers for Disease Control reported unvaccinated people had a 20 times greater chance of dying from COVID-19 than did those who were fully vaccinated and boosted.
In Massachusetts 75% of the population is fully vaccinated and they are players in one of the success stories of the pandemic so far, said Dr. Howard Koh of Andover, a public health professor at Harvard who served as President Barack Obama’s assistant secretary for health and human services.
“Although estimated impact will vary depending on the modeling assumptions in any analysis, all agree that millions of hospitalizations and deaths have been prevented,” as a result of vaccines, Koh said.
Scott Lancaster is both a part-time EMT and dean of health professions at Northern Essex Community College. The Amherst, New Hampshire, resident said 2021 was challenging for his 30 full-time and 30 part-time teachers, as well as for the 1,200 students enrolled in health programs.
Lancaster, who himself had the virus, said the college’s Lawrence-based health division had to pivot to online classes for the fall 2021 semester— with the exception of labs — after the summer spike of delta variant cases.
“A lot of our students are single parents or they are in multigenerational households with elderly parents or grandparents,” he said, meaning concerns about finding childcare or infecting people at home are at the forefront.
Lancaster said he worries about the long-term health of people who had severe cases of COVID, and those who either put off or could not access other sorts of medical care. As an EMT he regularly encountered patients who were reluctant to be transported to the hospital for fear of getting the virus.
Ferocious fallout
Drug overdose deaths in the United States are estimated at 100,256 for the 12 months that ended in May 2021. That’s a 22.7% increase over such deaths in the prior 12 months, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
Overdose deaths over the same period in Massachusetts are estimated at 2,396, up 72 from the previous year, according to the state Department of Public Health. Contrarily, overdose deaths were down by 49 in New Hampshire in that time period. They are estimated at 364, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Mental health has suffered nationwide, especially in children, adolescents and young adults, as the isolation and stress of the pandemic take their toll. and it’s harder to get treatment with so many resources given over to fighting the pandemic, said U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.
“The COVID-19 pandemic further altered their experiences at home, school, and in the community, and the effect on their mental health has been devastating,” Murthy said in a December statement.
UMass Lowell sociology professor Mignon Duffy studies those who provide child care, elder care and health care, especially as they apply to gender, race and class.
“(The year) 2021 has been terrible for care workers,” Duffy said.
These are the people who have carried much of the brunt of the pandemic, taking care of patients, their own children and other family members, then trying to care for themselves.
The pandemic brought to light care workers’ critical role in the nation and also the shortcomings in pay, benefits and paid leave, Duffy said.
Beth Humberd, a UMass Lowell management professor with expertise in families and work, said women in 2021 recovered a portion of the historic job losses experienced in 2020 due in large part to caregiver responsibilities. Their labor force participation rate had dropped to a level last seen in 1988.
Also, school and work policies set in response to the pandemic contributed to labor shortages, she said.
Some people found student quarantine and other requirements untenable and opted to have one parent stay at home, she said. Others reassessed their goals and left positions. Still others resigned because they needed a mental health break.
“We are seeing people fighting over masks, employees not wanting to work with unvaccinated co-workers and companies surveilling employees,” Humberd said. “My worry is we are imprinting these norms we never had before.”
So much suffering
The pandemic’s signature has been sickness and hardship.
Marlene Vargas, 28, of Lawrence, has seen her share of both.
The mother of two small children ages 1 and 3 was pregnant with her youngest when COVID-19 emerged in March 2020.
Later that year she was sick with the disease for an extended period – two months – and lost her job cleaning planes at Logan Airport.
She has struggled finding daycare and doctors’ appointments for her oldest child, who was diagnosed with autism. And, before the pandemic arrived Vargas suffered a stroke; her face is partially paralyzed.
“It’s been tough,” she said, while volunteering at the Asociacion de Mininsterial Evangelica Del Area de Lawrence, also known as AMEDAL, an association of 100 Lawrence area churches.
The prolonged period of difficulty has worn her down, she said.
The pandemic’s destruction and changing nature has spread fear and uncertainty, said Pastor Milagro Grullon of Community Christian Fellowship Church, who directs AMEDAL.
“Every single one of us knows people who have died from COVID,” she said, looking at four volunteers helping with toy and rapid test kit distribution before Christmas.
AMEDAL is one of numerous church, nonprofit, city and community groups that have helped Merrimack Valley residents cope.
Grullon says the need for food in 2021 was as great as the need in 2020, but donations were down.
Grullon, too, is tired and said she was looking forward to a restful week after Christmas.
The public health nonprofit Groundwork Lawrence is another group that has been a lifeline for those in need, including restaurants trying to recover after lockdowns and other restrictions.
Executive Director Heather McCann and other local leaders established the Grab ‘n Go Restaurant Program as one way to help.
The food distribution effort received $1.3 million in state and municipal funding ($1 million from the city of Lawrence) to pay local restaurants to make meals for the hungry.
Between spring 2020 and June 2021, 16 restaurants and 36 distribution partners served 117,498 meals.
Grab ‘n Go advocate state Rep. Christina Minicucci, D-North Andover, said the program helped families throughout the region, including those in North Andover who are not accustomed to needing help.
Groundwork Lawrence, Lawrence General Hospital and Merrimack College are now working with 18 partners on creating a system to meet the region’s food needs.
Crises such as the Merrimack Valley natural gas explosions of Sept. 13, 2019 and the pandemic have driven home the need to have in place sustainable food for the hungry at all times, McCann said.
Dr. Koh said more needs to be done on the public health front.
“Vaccination rates, while high in Massachusetts, are still not high enough. Meanwhile the need for more rapid testing capacity is now evident to all,” he said.
“Most importantly, we must rebuild and revitalize our public health system from the ground up to get past this pandemic and assure we never go through this again.”