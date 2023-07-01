ANDOVER — Ten years ago Leah Okimoto started Aaron’s Presents after losing her newborn son Aaron.
In a week that marked the organizations 10th anniversary and what would have been Aaron’s 10th birthday, Aaron’s Presents also received a $100,000 grant from WCVB to continue their mission of helping kids do good in the community.
“It’s been a really special week,” Okimoto said.
The nonprofit helps kids in the 8th grade or below to carry out projects that benefit either at least one other person, animal or the environment. Projects range widely from buying groceries for the elderly to teaching other kids art.
Aaron’s Presents was one of two organizations to received a $100,000 grant from WCVB Channel 5’s “Fifty Years Fund”
“Today’s grant presentation marks the culmination of Channel 5’s year-long fundraising campaign,” said Karen Holmes Ward, WCVB’s Director of Public Affairs and Community Services in a press release.
“An internal committee comprised of WCVB employees selected these five deserving awardees from a field of over 90 outstanding nonprofit applicants, and we look forward to the positive impact these grants will have on young people in the community.”
Okimoto plans on using the funds to hire more mentors and help kids complete more projects. She is hoping to expand the number of projects done in Lawrence and Lowell.
While the program allows kids to accomplish projects in the community she said the program is also about mentorship and getting to know the kids through their projects.
The group’s oldest alumni are now three years out of college said Okimoto.
This school year Okimoto said the organization had their biggest year yet helping kids to complete more than 400 projects.
In total the organization has done projects with 2,500 kids for a total of 1,868 projects and raised $1.89 million. Most of the funds supporting the organization come from either individual donations or local foundations.
For more information on the Aaron’s Presents, visit aaronspresents.org
