NEWBURYPORT — With just 30 days until midterm elections determine the balance of power in Washington, about 100 abortion rights demonstrators assembled at the intersection of High and State streets on Saturday.
The gathering was part of a nationwide Weekend of Action, consisting of hundreds of events in all 50 states designed to raise awareness and elect pro-choice candidates following the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.
The ruling upended 50 years of constitutional protection for abortion rights, leaving each state to decide if, and under what circumstances, the medical procedure remains legal.
The rally in Newburyport drew people of all ages from communities across the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire. Political candidates also attended.
They included Dawne Shand of Newburyport, a Democratic candidate for state representative in the First Essex District, and fellow Democrat Kristin Kassner, running for state representative in the Second Essex District. Both agreed the stakes could not be higher.
Shand said the rally was “an example of what people are genuinely concerned about,” yet found it noteworthy that none of the candidate forums in which she has participated have addressed abortion rights.
“We are lucky to live in Massachusetts,” Kassner said, “but we need to send the message to the rest of the country. We can’t take anything for granted. We need to make sure we are protected at all levels.”
A recent poll by Pew Research showed that 62% disapproved of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The partisan gap is wide, however, with 84% of the Democrats surveyed saying abortion should remain legal in all or most cases, compared with just 38% of Republicans.
States have also varied wildly in their reaction to the repeal. While Massachusetts attorney general and gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey has condemned the decision, calling on Congress to codify Roe and vowing to protect abortion access in the Bay State, at least 13 states have already enacted legislation outlawing abortion in most, if not all, cases – even involving young girls and victims of rape or incest.
Congressional Republicans plan to pursue a federal abortion ban if they receive a majority in November.
While protesting at the busy Newburyport intersection Saturday, Chase Martin agreed that a lot is on the line in protecting abortion rights.
“My wife should have the same rights as me,” he said. “I have absolutely no place telling her what she can and can’t do.”
The protesters held handmade signs and beat drums, chanting slogans, such as, “My body, my choice” and “Abortion rights are human rights.”
Passing motorists were mostly supportive, honking their horns during the hourlong demonstration. No counterprotesters or police were present.
Event organizer Paula Estey, leader of the Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport, said it was important that the demonstrators take a stand.
“We’re here because how can we not be here?” she said. “Don’t tell me what I can and cannot do [with my body]. It’s not just women. We’re speaking up for diversity and for justice.”
