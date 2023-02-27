Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School (http://ndcrhs.org) in Methuen is one of 38 high schools throughout 24 states around the country that are part of the Cristo Rey Network (https://cristoreynetwork.org).
A Cristo Rey school serves students with limited economic resources and is open to students of various faiths and cultures.
• Founded in 1996 from a single school in Chicago.
• Founded locally by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur (https://sndden.org), it opened in 2004 in Lawrence.
• There are 12,084 students and 25,800 alumni nationwide.
• Offers a Catholic, college prep education.
• Cost to educate a student right now is $14,500 – students work one day a week at a company in order to earn a portion of their tuition (when they have all the jobs/companies needed, it should be about 60% of their tuition).
• Development fundraises 30% to 40% of the tuition, leaving families with having to pay 10% – roughly $3,500.
• 85% of families cannot afford that, and scholarships and tuition assistance is given, but all families pay something.
• Since 2008, the local NDCR school has maintained 100% college acceptance into four-year colleges and universities.
• 62% college graduation rate from those colleges/universities compared to a national average of only 9% within the same demographic of students.
• Local NDCR students go to colleges and universities including Georgetown, Holy Cross, Notre Dame and last year, the first MIT acceptance.
• The school moved to the old Presentation of Mary Academy in Methuen after growing out of its space in Lawrence at the old St. Mary’s School building, purchasing PMA four years ago, thanks to an on-going $10 million capital campaign, helping support the additional funding still needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.