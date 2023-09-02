HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Citizens Hall of Fame Committee has selected abstract expressionist artist and sculptor Israel Levitan as its 45th member.
The induction ceremony will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. in Haverhill Public Library’s Johnson Auditorium. The public is invited and admission is free.
The Haverhill Citizens Hall of Fame honors those Haverhill sons and daughters who achieved fame and brought recognition to the city. A display of honorees can be seen on the first floor of the Haverhill Public Library.
“Israel Levitan might not be a household name in Haverhill but he made a name for himself in the New York art world,” said John Lynch, vice chairman of the Haverhill Citizens Hall of Fame Committee. “We expect some of his family members to attend the induction ceremony, including his daughter Claire Tebo, who will speak about him.”
Membership in the Haverhill Citizens Hall of Fame includes such notables as poet and abolitionist John Greenleaf Whittier; Archie comic strip creator Bob Montana, movie mogul Louis B. Mayer; Frank Lahey, founder of the world-famous Lahey Clinic, and Macy’s Department Store founder Rowland H. Macy, to name a just a handful.
Israel “Jack” Levitan was born in Lawrence June 13, 1912 to Russian immigrants Hyman J. and Esther N. (Jelkowsky) Levitan. The family moved to Haverhill around 1919, living first at 107 Webster St. and later on New Hampshire Avenue and South Prospect Street in Bradford.
Israel attended Haverhill schools but left home in his early teens to travel the United States, Canada and Mexico. He spent a year with Blackfoot tribe in Montana, becoming blood brother to a chief and was given the name “Little Rock.” He eventually ended up in Detroit on a Chrysler assembly line. While living in Detroit, he became interested in boxing, fighting as “Jackie Myers” under union and company sponsorship and became the Michigan AAU Welterweight Champion.
He took classes at Cass Tech and the Arts and Crafts School in Detroit and was awarded a scholarship to attend the Art Institute of Chicago. However, World War II interrupted his studies, and Israel enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
He became a medical corpsman, attached to the Marines, and was awarded two battle stars for the bloody invasions of Leyte and Okinawa. He drew many sketches for his Navy friends; his officers requested he make anatomical sketches which were published in Navy medical journals. As a result of his naval training and experience, Levitan became a qualified physiotherapist and licensed masseur, which he practiced for the rest of his life.
After the war, Israel settled in New York City and enrolled in abstract expressionist painter Hans Hofmann’s school. In his three years there, he met his future wife Idee, a painter, designer and former student of French painter, sculptor and writer Marcel Duchamp.
Hofmann recognized the 3-dimensional nature of Levitan’s drawings, telling him they were “popping off the page” and recommended he study sculpture in Paris with Russian émigré Ossip Zadkine. While in Paris, he exhibited in a group show at the Musée des Beaux Arts.
Levitan returned to NYC in the early 1950s, establishing a studio on East 9th Street and quickly assimilated into the New York avantgarde art scene. He soon moved his studio to 10th Street, where many cooperative galleries were and where many of the artists who showed in them lived.
Levitan exhibited his work in several of these galleries, including the Weyhe, Trica Kalis, Tanager, Barone and Stable. The New York Times reviewed a joint exhibition with the painter Giuseppe Guerreschi at the Barone in 1957 and praised Levitan’s works, stating that “one of the best pieces in the show is a dancer’s torso in a warm-colored wood in which (Levitan) has captured well the thrust of a dancer’s body.” ARTnews selected his 1959 show, also at the Barone, as one of the 10 best one-man exhibitions of the year (Picasso and Willem de Kooning were two other selectees).
Levitan had individual shows at the University of California, Berkeley, The Gallery in Memphis and Santa Barbara Museum of Art. His works have been displayed at numerous museums, including Musée d’Art Moderne (Paris) Museum of Modern Art and Riverside Art Museum (NYC) Brooklyn Museum, Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Tokyo National Museum of Modern Art, San Francisco Museum of Fine Arts, Detroit Art Institute, Galerie Claude Bernard (Paris), Guild Hall Museum (East Hampton, Long Island), Philadelphia Museum of Art and Ohio State University.
Levitan used various media in his sculpture, including plaster, stone, clay, marble and wood, especially ash, cedar, Douglas fir and oak. He was listed in Who’s Who in American Art, served as Vice-President of American Abstract Artists, and taught at UC Berkeley and MacDowell Art Colony, Peterborough, New Hampshire. Israel’s papers are preserved in the Smithsonian Archives of American Art.
Levitan maintained a home and studio in East Hampton, Long Island. In the early 1970s when the art world in New York was experiencing changes he did not feel comfortable with, Israel decided to move to Largo, Florida. He continued to sculpt, exhibit, teach and lecture in the Clearwater/St. Petersburg area.
Israel and Idee pursued their interest and involvement in spirituality and founded The Yoga Society of Florida, He died at his Largo home May 17, 1982.
