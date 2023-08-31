METHUEN — Gene Blake thinks more should be done to protect the pair of eagles that nest near his home.
A development project has been proposed for the land where the eagles live, and the Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program of the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife has laid down guidelines that the proposal must follow.
But Blake feels these don’t go far enough, and will deliver a written request on Friday to U.S. Fish and Wildlife, asking them to review the matter.
“We have 80 concerned residents at Regency at Methuen,” Blake said. “On behalf of 80 residents, I will be appealing the state’s restrictions, because we feel they’re not stringent enough. We feel they did not follow the federal guidelines, and we’re going to ask for an adjudicatory hearing.”
The eagles are one of two nesting pairs in the Merrimack Valley and 80 such pairs in the whole state, Blake said. They live in a tree at 799 Lowell St., which abuts Regency at Methuen, an over-55 community.
O’Brien Homes, Inc. has proposed building a single-family dwelling with a septic field and driveway on the land at 799 Lowell St., in a project that was initially discussed at length in a Conservation Commission meeting on April 6.
The subject was put on hold until the Natural Heritage Program had time to review details about the nest, which hadn’t been included in earlier official documents relating to the property.
The letter that Natural Heritage wrote to O’Brien Homes, Inc., which was discussed at the Conservation Commission meeting last week, acknowledged that the company had incorporated some protective measures in their site plans, which were initially submitted on March 16 and last revised on July 11.
These included the fact that the construction will be restricted to a limited area within an easterly portion of the lot, while the eagles live in a larger western section that will be protected by a conservation restriction. O’Brien Homes has also agreed to install a post and rail fence that will clearly delineate the area where their work will take place.
But the letter from Natural Heritage also defines the times of year when certain times of work can be conducted, depending on what the eagles will be doing in that period.
For instance, all kinds of work for this project can take place from Sept. 1 to Nov. 1 while fledging is taking place, when young birds grow feathers and prepare for flight.
But from Dec. 1 to April 15, when eagles are courting, establishing nests and laying eggs, all work except for blasting and otherwise impacting rock and bedrock can take place.
Other provisions that need to be respected during the latter dates include ensuring that any work that doesn’t take place inside a closed structure, which generates “more than normal yard- or road-noise, must occur continuously throughout this period with breaks of no more than three days.”
Blasting or chipping rock have been a point of focus in the O’Brien Homes proposal because there is a rock ledge on the property that the project needs to address. Chipping usually involves attaching a type of jackhammer to a backhoe, which then pounds the rock apart.
But Blake said he feels some of the restrictions from Natural Heritage are less protective than federal rules, and wants to be sure that the latter apply in Methuen.
“There are aspects of that letter that we feel are not in agreement with the federal guidelines with bald eagles,” he said.
Joseph Giarrusso, conservation officer for Methuen, said the Conservation Commission usually incorporates regulations from the Massachusetts Endangered Species Act into an order of conditions, but said federal concerns will need to be addressed.
“This is a concern for federal Fish and Wildlife, so some of these processes will dovetail,” Giarrusso said.
But he said that “there are a lot of moving parts” in this matter, and O’Brien Homes would be responsible for working with U.S. Fish and Wildlife to get any additional permits that they need.
“It has nothing to do with the Wetlands Protection Act,” Giarrusso said. “The applicant is going to have to do their due diligence to do that. It won’t be overseen by Methuen’s Conservation Commission.”
At the same time, Giarrusso said the commission has all the information it needs to reach its own decision on the project in the near future.
“They’ll issue an order of conditions to approve or deny the project,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.