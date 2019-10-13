PELHAM, N.H. — The man charged with opening fire at a wedding at a Bridge Street church Saturday morning, wounding a Pentecostal bishop and a bride-to-be, was hit with more felony charges Sunday, including attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, authorities announced.
Bishop Stanley Choate was shot in the upper chest by accused gunman Dale Holloway, 37, who walked into the New England Ministries Pentecostal Church at 955 Bridge St. and started shooting with a handgun at 10:12 a.m., authorities said.
Choate remains in serious condition at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
The bride-to-be, Claire McMullen, 60, was shot in the arm and was expected to be released from the hospital Sunday evening. The groom, Mark Castiglione, 60, was stuck in the head with a firearm. He was treated at a local hospital and released on Saturday, authorities said.
Holloway was “gang tackled” by guests and parishioners in the church Saturday morning. He was pinned down on the church floor until Pelham police arrived several minutes later and took him into custody. He remains held without bail.
In a statement released Sunday evening, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced Holloway was arrested and charged on four additional offenses; the attempted murder of Choate, as a convicted felon in possession of control of a firearm (after previously being convicted of a felony in Suffolk Superior Court in Massachusetts), for the second degree assault of McMullen and for simple assault of Castiglione “by striking him in the head with a firearm.”
Holloway is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua.
On Sunday, the stretch of Bridge Street in front of the church re-opened to traffic and counselors were brought the local community center to help residents and parishioners struggling after the crime.
Crisis counselors were available from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Sherburne Hall community center, at 14 Village Green.
Police Chief Joseph Roark also said similar resources would be made available to members of the police department following the shooting.
“They will be available to anyone who is interested,” said Roark.
Roark said Pelham police had done active shooter training at the church within the last year.
Late Saturday night, canine officers with the New Hampshire state police conducted a tracking investigation in the northern area of Bridge Street.
Roark said the tracking was done as a “evidence search for articles” and was triggered by “nothing more than thoroughness” in the investigation.
Residents were asked to keep their pets inside while the search was underway.
Officers remained at the church throughout the night “guarding the crime scene,” Roark said.
Late Saturday night, the church acknowledged the shooting in a Facebook post.
“We would like all of you to know that the Bishop and another person were indeed shot, but neither of them were fatal. We solicit your prayers at this time for the family. The family would plead with everyone to refrain from any acts of violence. That is not what the Bishop would want. And remember, God is still in control,” read the post.
All services at the church are canceled this week, according to the post.
Police say they are investigating whether Saturday’s shooting is linked to the murder of the church’s pastor two weeks ago.
Mark Castiglione is a relative of Brandon Castiglione, 24, of Londonderry, who was charged with the murder of Pastor Luis Garcia.
Dale Holloway is listed as Garcia’s stepson in his obituary. Police have not said if the person they have in custody is Garcia’s stepson.
A funeral for Garcia was scheduled at noontime Saturday at the Pentecostal church. The wedding, with approximately 40 people in attendance, was set for some two hours earlier.
Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati said a connection between Garcia’s murder and the shooting at the wedding Saturday morning is a focus of the ongoing investigation. He said he expected the investigation to continue Sunday and for several more days to come.
Authorities would not comment on a motive for the shooting but stressed it was not a random crime.
Police said Holloway was armed with a handgun but they did not specify the caliber.
Holloway was charged Saturday with first degree assault for wounding Choate, authorities said.
Within minutes of the shooting, the parking lot of the church was teeming with police cruisers and officers from Pelham police, New Hampshire state police and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department. Once the state police’s crime scene unit arrived on scene, the area was cleared by police and that area of Bridge Street closed.
Salem and Manchester police, as well as the Southern New Hampshire tactical team also assisted on Saturday.
Roark, in an interview Sunday morning, said he was “very thankful” the incident did not involve any fatalities and is hopeful all injured will make full recoveries.
“Clearly it could have been much worse,” Roark said.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Sgt. Kelly Healey at the state police major crime unit at 603-MCU-TIPS.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.