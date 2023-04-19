SALEM, Mass. — An Everett man accused of forcing drug-addicted women into prostitution in Essex County was held without bail at his Superior Court arraignment Wednesday.
Trevor Jones, 45, is charged with two counts of human trafficking; two counts of deriving support from prostitution; rape; assault and battery on a family or household member; and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.
As he stood in the prisoner's dock, Jones entered an initial plea of not guilty to the charges.
A hearing was set for May 10 to determine if Jones poses a danger to himself or the community at-large and should remain held without bail pending trial.
Recently indicted by the Essex County grand jury, Jones is accused of withholding food, drugs and housing from the women unless they engaged in commercial sex, prosecutors said.
The victims lived in constant fear of not making their nightly quota, and were often subjected to physical and verbal abuse, according to a statement from Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.
He was arrested last month and is also facing charges in Suffolk County, authorities said.
Jones has previously served prison time for forcing women into prostitution, including after an Andover arrest in 2006, according to court records.
The investigation continues and any other victims are encouraged to contact the Essex County District Attorney’s Office at 978-744-6610, ext. 5004, or Massachusetts State Police.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.