METHUEN — Acting Mayor D.J. Beauregard told the City Council Tuesday that Mayor Neil Perry's health is improving.
"I've been in touch with him and I know how excited he is to get back to work on the job as soon as possible," Beauregard said.
Perry was admitted to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston for an undisclosed illness during the weekend of February 11, according to a statement released by Perry’s Chief of Staff Christine Touma-Conway. She said that doctors were running tests in an attempt to diagnose Perry's condition.
Touma-Conway then announced that Beauregard was serving as acting mayor. The City Council elects one of its members to that role each year, who is required to step in if the mayor is unable to fulfill his duties for more than three days. They chose Beauregard for the job by a unanimous vote on Jan. 17.
"In the past week, the government here in Methuen has continued to operate normally and without interruption," Beauregard said Tuesday.
Beauregard said that he had discussed preparations for this week's weather conditions with Department of Public Works Director Patrick Bower.
Beauregard also told the council that he had spoken to Police Chief Scott McNamara about a mental health crisis that is taking place in Methuen and across the country, and urged anyone who needs help to call the suicide and crisis hotline at 988.
"There are plans to bring forward an item that would in part help fund more mental health training for our first responders," Beauregard said.
He ended his mayor's report, which is a feature of every city council meeting, by urging the council to approve the transfer of office equipment from the Methuen Cares Center to the Methuen Branch of the Merrimack Valley YMCA.
The Methuen Cares Center was a program launched by Mayor Perry at the beginning of the pandemic to offer food to those in need and is closing.
"We have an opportunity to initiate a handoff to the Y which in turn has the capability to partner with organizations like the Greater Boston Food Bank," Beauregard said.
