METHUEN — May is Adopt a Horse Month at Nevins Farm, and Marty the mini- pony is first in line for a new home.
At 30 years of age, Marty has been around the paddock a few times, but he has plenty of gallop left in his stride.
“This little guy is a senior,” said Kaycie McCarthy, equine and farm animal outreach and rescue manager at Nevins Farm. “But now that he has gotten healthy, he is spunky.”
Marty was underweight when he arrived at Nevins, but he has put on 50 pounds, thanks to the geriatric care that they have given him.
Marty, who stands 8.4 hands high or 34 inches, had dental problems when he was surrendered last December by his previous owner.
These have been addressed by the MSPCA at Nevins, but whoever adopts him will need to feed Marty with a water-soaked diet.
“Horse’s teeth are important,” McCarthy said. “They need to be able to grind down grass and hay to digest. Marty, because he’s old and didn’t have great dental care throughout his life, is not able to chew hay. We soak it so it is easier for him to chew and break down.”
He has also been gelded, after serving as a stallion in his early years.
In addition, Marty has Cushing’s disease, which is common in older horses and effects their pituitary glands, leaving them feeling lethargic.
“He’s on medication for it, but because he’s such a little guy, it’s a small amount of medication,” McCarthy said.
While Marty in his prime was trained to pull carts, his role now is limited to providing companionship and going on walks, albeit with some extra protection for his hooves.
“We have put sneakers on him,” McCarthy said. “I bought him two pairs of sneakers from Build-A-Bear, so he’s just a fun-loving guy, great for someone who wanted a companion for some other ponies.”
Whoever adopts Marty is welcome to the sneakers, but Nevins asks anyone who is interested in taking him home to fill out an application at https://www.mspca.org/pets/a423057/.
“That helps us start a conversation with them about what they’re looking for,” McCarthy said. “They can come out to meet the horse before an adoption.”
Nevins has already found homes for 30 horses this year, and McCarthy expects that more will be available.
She said that while 30 is old for a horse, Marty could have five or 10 years of life left to share with an experienced owner who understands his needs.
“He feels so good now,” she said.
