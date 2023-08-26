METHUEN — The days of going for a ride are over for Faith, Pepper, Levi and Rock.
But these three horses and one pony still have miles to go as companions for other horses, or the right person.
“You can groom them, you just can’t saddle them up,” said Rachel Navarro, equine and farm animal assistant manager at MSPCA Nevins Farm.
To help ensure that these equines find a home where they can provide company to an animal or human, Nevins is suspending its $250 adoption fee from Aug. 27 through Sept. 2. No appointments are required for anyone who wants to visit these animals during open hours, which are held Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
The event is being held in conjunction with the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and marks the fourth time ever and first time in five years that the MSPCA has suspended fees for horse adoptions.
“They’re starting a new chapter of their lives, and we need adopters for them to enjoy their golden years with,” Navarro said.
At 33, Rock the pony would be quite old for a full-sized horse, which typically has a lifespan of about 30 years. But ponies, like little dogs, tend to live longer, Navarro said.
“Faith is 18; she used to be a race horse,” she said. “Levi is in his twenties, and Pepper is also in her twenties.”
People who own horses like to provide them with companions because horses are herd animals that flourish in each other’s company, and also enjoy the presence of humans.
“All four of these horses love their people,” Navarro said.
While companion horses are often adopted by people who already belong to the horse world, people who have never owned a horse are also welcome to adopt, Navarro said.
“We would just coach them and also match them with the right fit, because horses are large animals, and it takes a while to learn about them,” she said.
In addition, Rock has special dietary needs to compensate for his worn teeth. Rock also has a metabolic disorder that requires treatment once a day with half of a pill.
“The other three don’t have special diets, just injuries that prevent them from being ridden,” Navarro said. “A couple are on anti-inflammatories to keep them comfortable, or wear horse shoes to keep their feet more comfortable.”
Anyone who wants to take a horse home has to have a place where it can shelter, and enough space for the animal to stretch its legs outside.
“You need to make sure your town allows livestock like this,” Navarro said. “Some towns have restrictions on what kinds of farm animals you can keep.”
People seeking more information about adoptions should visit mspca.org/feewaived.
