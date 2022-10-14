HAVERHILL — The MITRE Advanced Manufacturing Trust Showcase will be held on Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at UMass Lowell Innovation Hub in the Harbor Place commercial building on downtown Merrimack Street. Anyone interested in Advanced Manufacturing is invited to attend.
Keynote speaker is ASTRO America CEO, Neal Orringer, who is leading President Biden’s Additive Manufacturing (AM) Forward Initiative, will address how major corporations, including GE Aviation, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Siemens Energy, Boeing and Northrop Grumman, will work with suppliers to increase use of 3D printing in building mission-critical parts. This program is in person and remote
Other speakers include Tim Bell, Additive Manufacturing Business Manager, Siemens; Dr. Kevin Slattery, Metallic Additive and Metals Manufacturing Expert, former Chief Scientist- Additive Manufacturing, Boeing; Jason Ray, CEO, Paperless Parts, and Laura Teicher, Executive Director, FORGE .
Details, registration, and the full speaker list can be found at: https://amm.mitre.org.
Women’s City Club to present Women of ‘76; public invited
HAVERHILL — Five women who helped change the course of the American Revolution will be brought to life in the one woman play, “Women of ’76,” featuring Rita Parisi of Waterfall Productions.
The production is being underwritten by the Haverhill Cultural Council and is sponsored by the Women’s City Club of Haverhill at the club’s Oct. 18 meeting.
The club part of the meeting begins at 1 p.m. Members of the public will be allowed in at 1:45 p.m. The show begins at 2 p.m.
The Women’s City Club of Haverhill meets at the Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton St., monthly from September through June.
Questions about the club can be emailed to pfarfaras@aol.com or about the play to rparisi@waterfallproductions.com.
Networking mixer planned by Chamber for Oct. 19
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a business networking mixer with Benefit Advisors Group Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St.
Includes appetizers and a cash bar, business card drawings for door prizes, and guest speaker Thomas Spitalere of the Essex County Ghost Project. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for future members. Pre-register and bring a potential member for free.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Planning Commission to meet
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly virtual meeting Thursday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. The agenda includes updates on the commission’s activities and is available at the MVPC website www.mvpc.org. For questions or details of this meeting contact Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
CNA Stores accepting donations for Our Neighbors Table
AMESBURY/HAVERHILL — CNA Stores, a veteran-owned cannabis company with retail dispensaries in Amesbury and Haverhill, will support the nonprofit, Our Neighbors Table in Amesbury, throughout the month of October. After raising nearly $10,000 last month in support of the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, CNA’s collection of contributions is growing in impact.
Now through Monday, Oct. 31, customers may round up their purchases while shopping at both CNA Stores locations to support of Our Neighbors Table. CNA will also accept direct donations for the organization through its charity jars.
CNA Stores customers have raised over $133,000 since inception – $74,717 in 2022 alone – for organizations in Amesbury, Haverhill, and neighboring cities and towns.
Our Neighbors Table works in Amesbury to provide fresh groceries and meals to the surrounding community free of charge.
