BOSTON — With a federal moratorium on foreclosures and evictions set to expire in less than two months, housing advocates in Massachusetts are pressing for new protections but they face opposition from landlords who say it will destroy the rental market.
A pair of proposals set to go before the Legislature’s Committee on Housing on Thursday would pause pending evictions and foreclosures in the state for a year following the end of the state of emergency, which was June 15.
The proposals filed by Sen. Pat Jehlen, D-Somerville, and Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, would also block landlords or property owners from kicking out a tenant who missed payments while waiting to obtain short-term rental assistance.
Advocates are urging passage of the legislation, saying many people are still struggling financially.
“There’s still a lot of low-income people who are unemployed, and those jobs might not be coming back for a while, if at all,” said Lew Finfer, co-director of the Massachusetts Communities Action Network. “We need to make sure people can stay in their homes until the pandemic ends.”
But property owners say more eviction restrictions are not necessary and would collapse the state’s rental market.
“It would be disastrous for landlords,” said Doug Quattrochi, executive director of the trade group Mass Landlords. “The whole point of the court system is to act as an arbiter and decide who is right and wrong, but this bill would prevent us from even filing court proceedings. They would be denying us justice.”
Quattrochi said there are more than enough protections for tenants under the current laws as well as federal funding to help those struggling to pay the rent.
Massachusetts was one of several states that set a moratorium last year to freeze eviction proceedings due to the pandemic, but the state’s restrictions expired in October.
A federal freeze on most evictions, put in place last year by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was recently extended until Oct. 3. But that extension faces legal challenges.
Without any protections in place, advocates say they fear a surge in evictions and foreclosures affecting low-income households.
Gov. Charlie Baker created a working group to look for ways to avoid evictions and foreclosures, and the state has pumped more than $280 million into a rental assistance program. A new law signed by Baker in July also includes provisions aimed at helping tenants facing possible eviction and assistance for landlords.
Baker said recently he doesn’t see a need for another moratorium.
“The bottom line is, we put a pretty significant diversion program in place, and it’s worked very well,” he told reporters recently. “I think in some respects, we were ahead of the game among most states because we had a state program.”
