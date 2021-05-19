BOSTON — With college costs spiraling, advocates are pushing for free tuition at public universities and colleges in Massachusetts, a move they say would help many low-income students now struggling to afford a degree.
On Tuesday, the Legislature's Joint Committee on Higher Education considered several plans to require the state to partially or fully subsidize 29 public universities or community colleges. In most cases, the plans are funded by taxing endowments of wealthy, private universities.
Rep. Natalie Higgins, D-Leominster, proposed a grant program to pay the equivalent of tuition and mandatory fees to an eligible student at any Massachusetts public college or university. The grants would supplement federal and state financial aid awarded to qualifying students.
To pay for it, the plan would set a new 2.5% tax on the endowments of 11 private universities located in the state that have more than $1 billion in their coffers.
The largest belong to Harvard University, which has more than $38 billion, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which has more than $16 billion.
Higgins said the tax would drum up an estimated $1.6 billion a year, which would "wipe out" tuition, fees and other expenses at the state's public colleges.
"These bills are really about equity," Higgins, a graduate of UMass Amherst, told the panel, "making sure that low-income communities and communities of color have access to this higher education so many other communities take for granted."
Lawmakers have refiled a plan to pump an additional $500 million per year into the state budget over the next five years for higher education.
The so-called CHERISH Act would set a minimum funding level for public higher education based on a 2001 benchmark, when Massachusetts spent an average of $12,500 per public college student, adjusted for inflation.
The proposal would require public colleges and universities to freeze tuition and fees for five years if the Legislature appropriates the money required to cover the costs.
The bill's primary sponsor, Sen. Jo Comerford, D-Northampton, said the cost of public college in Massachusetts is one of the fastest growing in the country.
"These costs are being shifted onto students and families, who are forced to take on enormous debt," she told the panel Tuesday.
Robert McCarron, senior vice president and general counsel of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts, said the proposals are unconstitutional because they call for an excise tax on entities that would not benefit from the revenue being raised.
He said a significant portion of private college endowments are restricted and must be spent based on the donor's wishes, according to state law.
"These proposals would erode donor confidence, make fundraising more difficult, and weaken the competitiveness of the commonwealth's higher education sector," McCarron told the panel. "It would also shortchange future generations of students."
In 2019, tuition and fees at the University of Massachusetts Amherst averaged $15,100. At other state universities, the average tuition and fees were about $10,500, according to state data. At community colleges, the average tuition and fees was about $6,000.
A 2014 report by a legislative committee ranked Massachusetts 26th among states in overall funding for higher education. The panel noted that state funding is not keeping pace with rising enrollment.
More than 44 million Americans are struggling with student loan debt, which surpassed $1.7 trillion last year, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.
In Congress, a group of progressive lawmakers have filed a proposal to make college free for most families, a plan that would be paid for by setting a new tax on stock and bond transactions.
The College for All Act, co-sponsored by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, would cancel student debt, guarantee tuition-free community college for all students and allow students from families earning less than $125,000 to attend a public college or university at no charge, among other provisions.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.