BOSTON — Advocates are renewing a push on Beacon Hill to require makers of electronic gadgets, from smartphones to vacuum cleaners, to share diagnostic information, tools and parts with consumers and small repair shops.
The so-called digital 'right to repair' proposal, which has been refiled by a group of Democratic lawmakers for consideration in the two-year session, would require manufacturers such as Hewlett-Packard, Samsung and Apple to openly sell parts and provide diagnostic manuals to independent repair shops and the public.
Consumer advocates say the lack of repair data from electronics manufacturers ultimately drives up costs for consumers by not allowing a more open repair market.
"These items aren't cheap," said Janet Domenitz, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group, which is leading advocacy on the issue. "These manufacturers make this stuff, and we buy it, but then they still own the diagnostic information to these electronics and block tools to fix it."
Domenitz said lifting repair restrictions would also reduce the flow of e-waste into landfills. She points to recent MassPIRG study which estimated that the average U.S. family disposes of 176 pounds of toxic electronic waste every year.
The bill's primary sponsors — state Rep. Adrian Madaro, D-Boston and Sen. Michael Brady, D-Brockton — will be joined by consumer advocates at a press briefing at the Statehouse on Thursday to discuss details of the proposal.
Advocates have filed similar bills in previous legislative sessions but they've failed to gain traction amid opposition from the electronics manufacturing industry.
Manufacturers largely oppose right-to-repair bills, arguing that controlling repairs keeps their products working safely. They also point to copyright laws that allow them to guard their intellectual property, including against potential pirates.
Chris Gilrein, Northeast region executive director for TechNet, which advocates for technology companies, said the proposal would require companies to turn over sensitive diagnostic information and consumer security information to "unvetted third parties" without requiring "critical consumer protections afforded by authorized repair networks, such as training and competency certification."
"Instead of government mandates and a one-size-fits-all repair rule that creates more issues than answers, let the market continue to respond," he said. "The number of authorized repair providers continues to grow giving consumers more options than ever before to get their devices repaired safely and correctly."
They say forcing companies to turn blueprints or schematics over to the public would hurt their competitiveness and ability to attract potential investors.
The latest proposal seeks to ease some industry concerns by adding language prohibiting the disclosure of manufacturer's trade secrets "except as necessary to provide documentation, parts, and tools on fair and reasonable terms."
Critics have also cited concerns about consumer safety from turning over electronic schematics and diagnostic data for in some cases large machinery that could cause injuries and deaths among those who are not properly trained.
Last year, lawmakers in at least 27 states were considering right to repair bills, according to the U.S. Public Interest Research Group.
Two weeks ago, New York became the first state in the nation to enact a digital right to repair law, which was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The legislation, which will not go into effect until July 1, has been criticized for having broad carve outs that will severely undermine its effectiveness.
In Congress, lawmakers were considering a bill in the previous session that would require manufacturers of digital electronic equipment “to make available certain documentation, diagnostic and repair information to independent repair providers.” But the measure failed to pass, despite widespread support.
Last year, President Joe Biden directed the Federal Trade Commission to draft new rules on repairing electronics and review whether the limits imposed by manufacturers constitute anti-competitive conduct.
Massachusetts' strong consumer protection laws make it a test ground for right-to-repair initiatives.
In 2012, the state’s voters overwhelming passed a ballot question that requires auto companies to provide software and diagnostic information to independent repair shops and vehicle owners.
Voters agreed in the 2020 elections to an update of the so-called “right to repair” law, expanding the rules to allow independent shops to access the data collected by vehicle’ computers. The referendum passed with 75% of the votes cast.
But proposals to lift electronic repair restrictions — or put the question to voters as a statewide referendum — have languished in legislative committees.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.